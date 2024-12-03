Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 15% on XRP Hype: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There are some unique twists and turns in the broader digital currency ecosystem, with Tron (TRX) and XRP notably entering the spotlight. While XRP has visibly led the market rally over the past month, XRP is now playing catchup. In the past 24 hours, Tron has jumped by over 15.75% to $0.2388, pushing it closer to the top 10 assets by ranking.

Tron becoming next XRP

In a recent post on X, Tron Founder Justin Sun triggered community enthusiasm when he noted that Tron is becoming the next XRP. This statement has many explanations, but the most possible hinges on XRP’s parabolic growth run.

Unlike TRX, which has increased by only 24% in the past seven days, XRP has rallied over 107%. In the trailing 30-day period, the coin jumped by over 435% compared to Tron’s 44%.

These growth differentials make XRP stand out as it reclaimed its spot as the third largest asset, displacing Binance Coin (BNB). The comment from Sun shows his desire for TRX to chart similar growth trends and record related ecosystem hype.

While Tron once crossed the top 10 with its mark cap hovering around the $20 billion mark, the coin has yet to attain as much ranking as XRP, strengthening its growth ambitions.

XRP now altcoin model

Over the past four years, XRP has battled the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding its standing as a commodity. Though legal clarity came from Judge Analisa Torres that XRP is not a security, the Ripple v. SEC fight tarries until now.

However, community members believe there is hope for the coin now that Gary Gensler is set to leave the commission. With the likelihood of a pro-crypto SEC chairman taking over from Gensler, many believe the regulator will backtrack on its appeal.

This sentiment, alongside the XRP ETF product revolution, has placed the coin in the spotlight for more growth, and Tron’s Justin Sun appears ready to push this new frontier.