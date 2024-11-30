Advertisement
    Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin May Cross Final Hurdle With NYDFS Soon

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin is in spotlight amid claims of approval
    Sat, 30/11/2024 - 14:30
    Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin May Cross Final Hurdle With NYDFS Soon
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    American blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs is close to getting final approval from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) for its RLUSD stablecoin.

    According to a recent report, this approval sets the pace for the stablecoin to go live after months of testing. The stablecoin is expected to strengthen Ripple’s position in the U.S. digital market.

    RLUSD to gain wider acceptance soon

    Unlike XRP, which has faced regulatory issues and price fluctuations, the RLUSD stablecoin aims to keep a steady value tied to the U.S. dollar.

    The stability makes it attractive to businesses and individuals who want a safe and reliable digital asset for transactions. Getting approval from the NYDFS, one of the toughest financial regulators, would strengthen RLUSD’s credibility.

    This would help RLUSD gain wider acceptance and use in the financial market. Meanwhile, the potential launch date for the stablecoin is Dec. 4, 2024, but this depends on final regulatory approval.

    Additionally, Ripple is collaborating with Bitstamp, Uphold and Moonpay to launch the stablecoin. These partnerships will facilitate users' adoption of the currency by leveraging the exchanges’ large user bases and expertise in digital payments.

    If the NYDFS approves, the RLUSD stablecoin could transform Ripple’s role in digital finance. This would improve its competitiveness with other stablecoin providers and strengthen its position in the U.S. market.

    RLUSD readiness for stablecoin world

    For months, the Ripple stablecoin has been undergoing intense testing as the firm’s executives clarify what the launch means for its ecosystem. Ripple Labs remains one of the high-profile payment firms in the market and RLUSD might enhance its operations.

    Testing RLUSD involves different phases, including minting, burning and transfer operations.

    When it finally goes live, the goal is for the stablecoin to withstand any form of operational demand. As reported by U.Today, Ripple Labs conducted over 441,000 RLUSD transfers in one hour earlier this month while burning off almost all minted tokens this week as part of the beta testing.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

