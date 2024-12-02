Advertisement
    XRP's Six-Year High of $2.50 — What Made It Happen?

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    On-chain data reveals what fueled XRP's $100 billion rally
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 12:33
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has seen a remarkable surge, reaching highs of $2.50 in today's trading session, a level not seen since Jan. 8, 2018. This nearly seven-year high has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency community and the market alike.

    According to on-chain analytics platform Santiment, whale accumulation might have contributed to this price surge. Whales and small retail holders accumulating together have contributed to XRP making history, reaching highs not seen since January 2018.

    Santiment noted that the six-year or nearly seven-year high for XRP comes as wallets with 1 million to 10 million XRP have accumulated 679.1 million tokens in just three weeks. This accumulation is currently valued at approximately $1.66 billion.

    According to Ki Young Ju, CryptoQuant CEO, Coinbase whales might be driving the XRP price rally. Over the past 30 days, during the surge, Coinbase's minute-level price premium has ranged from 3% to 13%. Meanwhile, Upbit — a Korean exchange with more XRP investors than Binance — has shown no significant premium so far.

    XRP is also experiencing increased wallet activity. For the first time in the coin's eight-year lifetime, the total number of non-empty XRP wallets has exceeded 5.5 million. Since Nov. 9, there have been 119,820 non-empty XRP wallets.

    Traders are increasingly rotating money out of Bitcoin and into other cryptocurrencies. Since Nov. 21, BTC's dominance rate, or share of the cryptocurrency market, has fallen from 61.5% to 56.5%. At the time of writing, XRP was up 20.36% in the last 24 hours to $2.32 and up 54% in the previous seven days.

    XRP becomes third largest cryptocurrency in $100 billion rally

    XRP has vaulted rivals Solana and USDT, Tether’s stablecoin, to become the third-largest cryptocurrency following a $100 billion rally. On Monday, the token climbed up to 20% to $2.50. In the process, its market value increased to $139 billion, up from less than $30 billion on Nov. 5.

    XRP has been rising since Nov. 28, when it fell to lows of $1.28; taken from this date, XRP will mark the sixth day of gains if today closes in green. Broadly speaking, XRP has steadily climbed from Nov. 5 lows of $0.50 and has skyrocketed 353% in 30 days.

    The cryptocurrency's remarkable surge has propelled it above the leading dollar-pegged stablecoin, Tether's USDT, to become the world's third-largest digital asset.

    XRP trading volumes have increased globally. Upbit, South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange, had a record $4.25 billion volume in the XRP-won pair in the last 24 hours. CoinMarketCap data shows that this accounts for almost 28.8% of the exchange's overall trading volume.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

