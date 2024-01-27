Advertisement
Ripple CTO to Shed Light on Next Level of XRP Interoperability at This Big Event

Tomiwabold Olajide
Ripple CTO will also discuss latest XRPL advancements
Sat, 27/01/2024 - 15:23
Ripple CTO to Shed Light on Next Level of XRP Interoperability at This Big Event
Ripple's CTO, David Schwartz, will present his vision for the future of blockchain interoperability at the upcoming ETH Denver summit. Interoperability is a key feature of blockchain technology since it allows for easy exchange and transfer of data and value across several platforms.

Schwartz, one of the original architects of XRP Ledger (XRPL), will talk about how XRPL can support the multi-chain future. The Ripple CTO will be live at the XRPL Zone at ETH Denver to also discuss the latest XRPL advancements, such as the EVM programmability.

According to RippleX, the XRP Ledger Zone, which will be held on Feb. 27 at ETH Denver, will give users the chance to learn and build on the upcoming XRP Ledger integration with EVM.

As reported earlier, the XRP Ledger EVM sidechain developed by Ripple in collaboration with Peersyst is nearing its launch.

Ripple Shares Big Update on XRP Ethereum Sidechain Launch

During the week, Peersyst provided an update regarding the progress of the EVM sidechain. The XChainBridge public amendment, a necessary prerequisite for the launch of the EVM sidechain, is now open for voting.

Following the audit with Bishop Fox, a second one for the EVM sidechain was carried out, and the results will be revealed soon.

A new version of the bridge has been teased, which will allow users to automatically and dynamically connect any existing token on the EVM sidechain to XRP Ledger.

The first few days of 2024 saw the release of Rippled 2.0, which included two major feature enhancements: XLS-38 Cross-Chain Bridge and XLS-40 Decentralized Identity.

The Cross-Chain Bridge will enable XRP and fungible tokens issued on XRPL to move seamlessly between the XRPL mainnet and XRPL sidechains, as well as the upcoming EVM sidechain.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

