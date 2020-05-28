Tweet-based article

Ripple’s EUR ODL Corridor Wires 143 Mln XRP, Ripple Sends Another Stash Later

Thu, 05/28/2020 - 10:15
Yuri Molchan
The ODL corridor Bitstamp has moved a gargantuan amount of XRP, with Ripple sending more afterwards. Meanwhile, the XRP Liquidity Index value has come close to a new ATH
The XRPL Monitor bot has noticed several gargantuan fund transfers over the past twenty hours. The biggest of them was made by Ripple’s ODL corridor BitStamp – 143 mln XRP.

Ripple itself also wired a substantial amount of its cryptocurrency. All in all, the amount of transferred XRP, considering other transactions, totals 188 mln XRP.

Bitstamp wires almost 143 mln XRP, Ripple sends more XRP

According to data shared by XRPL Monitor, around twenty hours ago, the XRP/EUR ODL corridor running on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange wired 143 mln XRP. That is $28,070,835.

A while after that, the blockchain decacorn Ripple, with headquarters in San-Francisco, made three transfers of 10 mln XRP each. In total, 30 mln XRP equals $5,869,682.

10 mln XRP of this was sent to Bitstamp.

The XRP Liquidity Indexes come close to new ATHs

The Twitter bot reports that the XRP liquidity values in some of the ODL corridors have come close enough to exceeding the current all-time highs and reaching new ones.

The current figure of the liquidity index on the XRP/AUD corridor on the BTC Markets venue totals 13,547,345 versus the present ATH of 14,427,181.

The liquidity index of XRP on the Mexican Bitso corridor (XRP/MXN) is now sitting at the 31,930,454 level versus the present all-time high of 33,537,077.

