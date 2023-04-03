Cryptocurrency Fraudsters Busted: DOJ Seizes Millions in Crypto

In a significant crackdown on cryptocurrency fraud, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has seized an estimated $112 million connected to various investment scams

Judges from various states authorized seizure warrants for six digital currency accounts. These accounts were purportedly utilized to launder funds obtained from a variety of crypto-related confidence scams.

In these schemes, con artists build long-lasting relationships with victims, enticing them to invest in fake cryptocurrency trading platforms.

In 2022, the majority of scams reported to the FBI involved investment fraud with cryptocurrencies, including pig butchering scams, leading to the most significant losses, amounting to approximately $3.3 billion.

Victims were approached through social media, online communication platforms, dating websites, and errantly dialed phone calls and text messages.

As part of its ongoing fight against international criminal organizations that leverage confidence scams and technological know-how to swindle Americans, the DOJ plans to return the confiscated digital assets to the victims.

Besides dismantling these operations, the DOJ is committed to increasing public awareness and encouraging caution in online relationships and suspicious investment recommendations, particularly those involving cryptocurrencies.