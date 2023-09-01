Ripple's Chief Lawyer Shares XRP Case Success Formula

Ripple's General Counsel Stuart Alderoty has responded to the recent victory secured by Grayscale against the SEC. The court's decision now compels the SEC to reevaluate Grayscale's application for its Spot Bitcoin ETF, a move that has once again stirred up questions regarding Gary Gensler's tenure as the acting head of the regulatory body.

Without directly quoting Alderoty, it is evident from his tweet that he believes in taking an assertive stance. His comment for sure underscores a newfound assertiveness among legal experts in the crypto space.

Lawyers should never again be told “don’t poke the bear” since it seems that is the only way to stop these unelected bureaucrats from pushing their failed political agendas. https://t.co/ACaKeCxNEA — Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) August 31, 2023

John Deaton, another legal expert and representative of XRP holders embroiled in a class-action lawsuit against the SEC, echoed Alderoty's sentiment. In his own tweet, Deaton urged individuals to cease yielding to transient regulators, emphasizing the importance of standing up and fighting back against such regulatory bodies. He also commended Ripple and its executives for refusing to settle, a decision that defied the SEC's expectations.

Landmark ruling

This recent Ripple victory carries considerable weight, coming after a lengthy legal battle that resulted in a mid-July federal court ruling that XRP is not a security. This verdict holds significance not only for XRP but also for Ripple, which had faced allegations of selling unregistered securities.

The XRP case success strategy, as exemplified by Alderoty and Deaton, revolves around determination and a proactive approach to regulatory challenges. This victory provides a clear example of how resilience and a willingness to confront regulatory hurdles can yield positive outcomes. In an industry marked by regulatory ambiguity, Ripple and its legal champions have outlined a path for others, demonstrating that with determination, even complex regulatory obstacles can be overcome.