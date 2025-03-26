Ripple's Alderoty Makes His 'Last Update on SEC v. Ripple Ever,' Shiba Inu Records First Major Bullish Signal, Official Dogecoin Reserve Goes Live With 10 Million DOGE Purchase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

Ripple secures more major wins as it wraps up its battle with SEC

In a recent X post , Ripple's chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty shared his "last update on SEC v Ripple ever" as the legal battle between the regulatory agency and San Francisco-based fintech giant seems to finally be over. According to Alderoty's post, Ripple agreed to drop its cross appeal, and the SEC will keep only $50 million of the $125 million fine initially imposed by Judge Analisa Torres. Additionally, the agency will ask the court to lift the injunction that prevented Ripple from selling XRP tokens to institutional investors. Although the SEC has yet to hold an internal vote to finalize the agreement, it is very likely that it will be approved, considering the agency's shift toward a more pro-crypto stance. Following Alderoty's announcement, the price of XRP added a minuscule 1.25%. However, the asset is currently in red, changing hands down 1.82% over the past 24 hours, at $2.40.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) records first major bullish signal

After weeks of decline, Shiba Inu has recently shown signs of a bullish retrace , suggesting a possible shift in trend. Yesterday, the meme token traded close to $0.00001337, successfully breaking above the 26-day EMA; this is the first major sign of a reversal in a long time. The price of SHIB hit a low of $0.0000122, which now serves as a strong local support level. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 50.75, there is potential for further upward movement should it surpass the 55-60 range. However, to validate this signal, SHIB needs to stay above $0.0000133 and execute a break above the 50 EMA, which is located close to $0.0000145. At press time, SHIB is trading at $0.00001470, up 7.05% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

