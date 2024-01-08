Ripple's 100 Million XRP Transfer Sparks Big Green Candle for XRP Price

In a surprising turn of events, WhaleAlert detected a significant transfer of 100 million XRP, worth a whopping $56.35 million, executed by Ripple to an undisclosed destination.

The mysterious recipient, unaffiliated with Ripple according to Bithomp and XRP Scan explorers, has been a recurrent beneficiary of Ripple's transactions, amassing over 112 million XRP since its activation on Oct. 2 of the previous year.

Shortly after this colossal transfer, the XRP market experienced a dramatic surge, with the price chart showcasing a remarkable 5% upswing. At its zenith, XRP reached an impressive $0.582, marking a recent high. However, this bullish momentum was ephemeral, as the price swiftly retracted to presurge levels within a few hours.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

The enigma surrounding the recipient's identity adds an air of intrigue to this unprecedented move by Ripple . While it remains uncertain whether the unknown address has any ties to the company or its associates, speculation suggests potential affiliations with a partner or user of Ripple Payments.

Don't forget that Ripple holds a substantial reserve of 46.5 billion XRP in its accounts, and maintaining the stability of XRP's exchange rate is emphasized as one of the company's main missions.