RippleNet Members: TransferGo Partners with Visa, While Nium Joins Forces with Neobank Unifimoney

RippleNet member TransferGo has partnered with the Visa payment giant, while Singapore-based fintech Nium has inked a deal with Neobank Unifimoney located in San Francisco.

TransferGo joins forces with Visa Direct

Payments operator TransferGo, which teamed up with Ripple in 2018, has partnered with the global payments behemoth Visa to allow it to improve real-time money wires on the bank cards of Visa customers.

TransferGo's service will be enforced with Visa Direct—Visa's platform for real-time push payments—and, thus, customers will be able to send payments in a faster and more secure manner directly to a bank card.

They will not need to use online banking or IBAN to do that.

TransferGo operates globally, working in over thirty countries, including Europe, Russia and other former Soviet countries.

This partnership with Visa may help the company expand to 178 countries in total in the future, adding such locations as the U.K., Nigeria and Italy, among others.

Nium picked up by Neobank Unifimoney from SF

Global Banking Finance and PR Newswire have reported that the global fintech Nium has struck a deal with the Unifimoney neobank based in San Francisco to provide improved funds transfer services to the bank's customers.

This partnership will allow Unifimoney to improve its cash wiring service and allow its customers to make real-time payments globally.

A neobank is a bank that operates fully online with no physical office. Now that the payments industry is going digital fast—spurred by the recent lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, more such banks have begun to appear.

Nium will also enhance the neobank's solution for automated money management via spending, saving and investing.

Nium will enable customers of Unifimoney to transfer cash abroad to crucial corridors in Europe and Asia for greatly reduced commission fees compared to what banks usually charge.