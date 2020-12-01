ENG
RippleNet Member Temenos Picked by LTI to Offer Digital Banking Platform in Nordics

News
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 14:10
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple-friendly producer of software for banking has been chosen by LTI tech giant to launch its Digital Banking Platform to be used by banks in Nordic countries
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

PR Newswire has published a press release about a new partnership inked by major RippleNet member Temenos.

The company has joined forces with Larsen & Toubro, an infotech giant headquartered in Mumbai, India, working in the spheres of technology consulting and digital solutions on a global scale, to launch a Temenos-powered digital banking platform in the countries of Northern Europe.

Temenos is a member of the RippleNet network built by blockchain decacorn Ripple.

Temenos
Image via Twitter

Temenos to modernize banks in the Nordics

Temenos has entered into a partnership with LTI to bring a major upgrade to the traditional banking system in the Northern European area with its digital banking platform.

It will allow banks and other financial institutions to conduct transactions on a larger scale and perform them at low prices.

Use of the Temenos-powered platform will enable banks and institutions to work with clients via new products and services and do it much faster.

Banks to access the whole spectrum of Temenos services

The company's platform will allow banks to gain access to all products powered by Temenos, including Temenos Payments, a payment solution on Temenos Marketplace that the RippleNet member offers.

It will launch a platform for digital banking and all the solutions together with LTI and Syncordis Consulting, which has been a major expert in Europe for Temenos for the past 15 years.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

