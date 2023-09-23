Ripple Wires Millions of XRP as Price Shows Weekly Surge

Sat, 09/23/2023 - 09:40
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple decacorn wired astounding amount of XRP while coin's price showed rise
Ripple Wires Millions of XRP as Price Shows Weekly Surge
Whale Alert crypto tracker spreads the word that slightly over 12 hours ago, Ripple fintech decacorn initiated a transaction that carried a massive 50,000,000 XRP tokens worth $25,657,347.

The transaction was made to an unknown wallet, according to the description provided by Whale Alert.

The destination, according to details provided by the above-mentioned source, turned out to be another Ripple wallet. After receiving the said 50,000,000 XRP, this wallet transferred 130,000,000 million XRP to other wallets in three chunks — 30,000,000 XRP and two transactions carrying 50,000,000 XRP each. Those wallets also belong to Ripple Labs.

Earlier this week, Whale Alert spotted a whopping 120,000,000 XRP withdrawn from major crypto exchange Bithumb located in South Korea. However, it proved to be a transaction between Bithumb's internal blockchain addresses.

Within the past week, Ripple-affiliated XRP token has demonstrated a price rise of 4.65%, currently changing hands at $0.51286. That weekly price growth includes a 6.87% price surge staged by XRP until Wednesday, Sept. 20, followed by a decline.

