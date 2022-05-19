Ripple v. SEC: Regulator Submits New Reply to Protect Hinman-Related Documents

Thu, 05/19/2022
Yuri Molchan
SEC has again attempted to conceal documents related to Director Hinman's speech by filing a new reply about attorney-client privilege
Ripple v. SEC: Regulator Submits New Reply to Protect Hinman-Related Documents
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission keeps struggling to keep documents related to its former director of corporation finance, Hinman, confidential, according to a recent tweet by corporate defense lawyer James K. Filan.

As per the tweet, the SEC has submitted a reply in order to support its letter filed in late April where they insist that Hinman's emails are protected by attorney-client privilege.

SEC does its best to protect Hinman's emails

The SEC has again attempted to persuade Judge Netburn that emails written by William Hinman should not be produced in court at the constant demands of Ripple's legal team. They insist that these emails are protected by attorney-client privilege.

The letter filed by SEC attorneys stated that Director Hinman, according to the court's previous ruling, presented his personal views but did not give the speech (to which the emails are related) in his personal capacity.

In those emails, the letter to Judge Netburn goes on, Hinman received legal advice from the SEC's attorneys; therefore, these documents are protected by attorney-client privilege and cannot be presented in court.

BTC Hater Peter Schiff Surprised Bitcoin "Holding Up This Well"

Ripple inks first partnership in Europe to build ODL corridor

Earlier, U.Today covered that Ripple fintech behemoth had partnered with FINCI, a Lithuania-based online platform for transferring funds.

By inking this partnership, Ripple will set up a payments corridor via its ODL platform powered by XRP, so that FINCI's customers could transfer money from Europe to Mexico (business-to-business payments).

Currently, Ripple's ODL network is spread around the world and covers 22 destination markets, including Mexico, Japan, Australia, South Korea, the Philippines, etc.

