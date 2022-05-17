XRP Lawsuit: Another Motion for Extension of Time Granted, SEC's Reply on Emails Due May 18

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to James K. Filan, the court granted both parties' motion for an extension of time involving the attorney's fee related to Dr. Albert Metz's Supplemental Report in a Text Only Order, and it is now due by May 27, 2022.

Motion for Extension of Time granted in a Text Only Order. "Any motion for attorneys' fees as described in the Court's April 19, 2022 order . . . is due by May 27, 2022." — James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪96k+ (beware of imposters) (@FilanLaw) May 16, 2022

Earlier in the Ripple v. SEC case, the court denied the Ripple defendants' (Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen) motion to strike the Metz report while reopening discovery until May 13 to re-depose Dr. Metz. The SEC was, however, ordered to pay "reasonable expenses" regarding filing the motion and re-deposing Metz.

Dr. Albert Metz, a securities and finance specialist, filed his original report on Oct. 4, detailing an event analysis conducted to see if Ripple could manipulate the price of the XRP currency with its announcements. He concluded that the token's performance was influenced by "certain news and public statements."

Over the weekend, Ripple filed a six-page response to the SEC's assertions that the Hinman documents were protected by attorney-client privilege. In the court document, Ripple argues that the emails might not be protected by attorney-client privilege, as the SEC claims.

It pointed out the fact that the record showed that former SEC official, William Hinman, delivered the 2018 Ethereum speech in his personal capacity. Ripple also claims that the substance of his personal remarks fell outside the scope of any such attorney-client privilege.

Meanwhile, the SEC's response to the Ripple defendants' latest reply is due May 18.

