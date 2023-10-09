Ripple v. SEC: Legal Veteran Unveils Key Exit Route for XRP Case

In a surprising turn of events, former SEC director in San Francisco Marc Fagel has emerged as a prominent voice in the ongoing Ripple v. SEC legal saga. Fagel, a seasoned law enforcement specialist, has put forth compelling strategies that could potentially define the course of the XRP case.

The SEC veteran's remarks come in the wake of prominent attorney Jeremy Hogan's analysis, where he explored the case's potential future scenarios.

Fagel weighed in on the matter, indicating that a pivotal option on the table is the SEC's potential move to dismiss the case against individual defendants in the face of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen outright. While this approach may require defendant stipulation or a court order, Fagel argued that overcoming these challenges could expedite the appellate process, relieving the SEC from what he deemed the "hardest part of the case."

2/ want to roll the dice. So one further option is the SEC moving to dismiss that case outright. Now, this would require defendant stipulation and/or court order (which seem like they should be easy to get, but maybe not?); but if that's overcome, it gets the SEC out of, as you — Marc Fagel (@Marc_Fagel) October 8, 2023

Highlighting the intricacies of the situation, Fagel acknowledged the resistance within institutional circles to dismiss a case, fearing it might imply an initial misguided pursuit. However, he emphasized the evolving nature of litigation, suggesting that circumstances change, and the SEC should consider this defensible maneuver.

Legal analysts and enthusiasts are now eagerly awaiting further developments, curious to see whether the SEC will heed Fagel's advice and employ this unconventional approach. The outcome of this high-stakes battle hangs in the balance, with the expert's opinions serving as a catalyst for intriguing discussions and speculations within the legal realm.