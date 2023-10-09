Ripple v. SEC: Legal Veteran Unveils Key Exit Route for XRP Case

Mon, 10/09/2023 - 14:21
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
SEC veteran Marc Fagel details crucial endgame scenario for Ripple in XRP case
Ripple v. SEC: Legal Veteran Unveils Key Exit Route for XRP Case
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a surprising turn of events, former SEC director in San Francisco Marc Fagel has emerged as a prominent voice in the ongoing Ripple v. SEC legal saga. Fagel, a seasoned law enforcement specialist, has put forth compelling strategies that could potentially define the course of the XRP case.

The SEC veteran's remarks come in the wake of prominent attorney Jeremy Hogan's analysis, where he explored the case's potential future scenarios.

Related
SEC v. Ripple Case Might Be Finally Resolved in 2027, Lawyer Predicts

Fagel weighed in on the matter, indicating that a pivotal option on the table is the SEC's potential move to dismiss the case against individual defendants in the face of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen outright. While this approach may require defendant stipulation or a court order, Fagel argued that overcoming these challenges could expedite the appellate process, relieving the SEC from what he deemed the "hardest part of the case."

Highlighting the intricacies of the situation, Fagel acknowledged the resistance within institutional circles to dismiss a case, fearing it might imply an initial misguided pursuit. However, he emphasized the evolving nature of litigation, suggesting that circumstances change, and the SEC should consider this defensible maneuver.

Related
XRP Community Celebrates as Binance Introduces New Trading Pair

Legal analysts and enthusiasts are now eagerly awaiting further developments, curious to see whether the SEC will heed Fagel's advice and employ this unconventional approach. The outcome of this high-stakes battle hangs in the balance, with the expert's opinions serving as a catalyst for intriguing discussions and speculations within the legal realm.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shytoshi Kusama Names One Vital Reason For Future SHIB Price Rise
2023/10/09 14:21
Shytoshi Kusama Names One Vital Reason For Future SHIB Price Rise
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 1,500% On-chain Spike, What's Going On?
2023/10/09 14:21
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 1,500% On-chain Spike, What's Going On?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano-Linked AI Platform Partners With Oldest Metaverse Decentraland
2023/10/09 14:21
Cardano-Linked AI Platform Partners With Oldest Metaverse Decentraland
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov