SEC v. Ripple Case Might Be Finally Resolved in 2027, Lawyer Predicts

The protracted legal battle between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and blockchain leader Ripple could see a potential resolution by 2027

Jeremy Hogan, a prominent attorney, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to lay out potential future scenarios for the case. The legal analyst suggested that a resolution could be in sight by 2027.

Possible outcomes

In a series of posts, Hogan outlined two primary possibilities for the case moving forward. First, he emphasized that there's a 32.113% chance the SEC might opt to settle the case against individual defendants, then proceed with securing a final judgment against Ripple and subsequently appealing that decision.

This, he mentioned, would be the SEC's best course of action, though he expressed skepticism about the SEC choosing this path.

Opting for this route would allow the SEC to reach an appellate court about 9-12 months faster, effectively saving resources.

Following the settlement of individual defendants, the litigation would progress directly to "remedies" proceedings. However, remedies litigation is extensive, likely extending well into 2026.

Alternatively, Hogan discussed the potential for the SEC to settle all litigation against Ripple and the individual defendants. Although this could transpire during a settlement conference, the SEC has displayed minimal willingness to compromise.

The way forward

Despite the denial of the SEC's interlocutory appeal, experts agree that an appeal post-trial remains a viable option.

As reported by U.Today, legal luminaries such as Max Schatzow, Cody Carbone, and Elliott Z. Stein have all concurred that the recent denial pertains only to the immediate appeal before a final verdict.

The standard litigation process allows for post-trial appeals after all remedies are determined.