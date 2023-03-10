Ripple v. SEC: Bloomberg Expert Expecting Ruling in Coming Months

Fri, 03/10/2023 - 20:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Stein expects a ruling on the summary judgment motions in the first half of this year
Ripple v. SEC: Bloomberg Expert Expecting Ruling in Coming Months
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During an appearance on Laura Shin's "Unchained" podcast, Elliott Z. Stein, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, recently commented on the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He stated that he expects a ruling on the summary judgment motions in the first half of this year.

Stein noted that the Ripple case is particularly interesting as it deals with a digital asset that has utility, which weighs in favor of those assets being commodities.

However, the SEC has alleged that Ripple marketed XRP tokens as investments, with purchasers treating them as such, hoping for the price of the asset to rise. This creates a complex legal issue that has been the subject of intense litigation.

Related
“Black Swan” Author Destroys Crypto Concept: Is Bitcoin Really Antifragile?
"So, it's a really interesting case for the whole crypto sector, and I think we might get a ruling on the summary judgment motions in 1H this year," Stein said. 

As reported by U.Today, Judge Analisa Torres recently made a new decision in the case, which involved excluding the SEC's vital expert witness from providing testimony. Patrick Doody, who was hired by the formidable regulatory agency to examine the token purchasers' expectations, has been barred from giving testimony by Judge Torres in response to Ripple's motion. 

In December of 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initiated legal proceedings against Ripple as well as its senior executives.The lawsuit alleges that the company and its leaders breached U.S. securities laws by engaging in the unauthorized sale of securities.

Garlinghouse has stated that he expects the lawsuit to be decided in 2023. 

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image DOGE Price Analysis for March 10
03/10/2023 - 19:00
DOGE Price Analysis for March 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image “Black Swan” Author Destroys Crypto Concept: Is Bitcoin Really Antifragile?
03/10/2023 - 18:44
“Black Swan” Author Destroys Crypto Concept: Is Bitcoin Really Antifragile?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Might Drop to $350: What Does OpenAI Got to Do With It?
03/10/2023 - 16:30
Ethereum (ETH) Might Drop to $350: What Does OpenAI Got to Do With It?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov