Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Launch Date Finally Revealed; Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates; 20,035,968 SHIB Torched in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Don't miss anything happening in the world of crypto with U.Today's news digest!
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 15:52
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Launch Date Finally Revealed; Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates; 20,035,968 SHIB Torched in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Here are the top three news stories presented to you by U.Today.

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) launch date finally revealed

    After a long wait, the XRP community has been finally given the launch date of Ripple's stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD). According to the official announcement by the San Francisco-based blockchain company, the stablecoin is going to be launched today, Dec. 17. RLUSD will soon be available on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Uphold, Bitso and MoonPay. As reported by U.Today, the much-anticipated stablecoin was approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) last week. Ripple President Monica Long wrote in her recent X post that the release of RLUSD marks "a new chapter" for both XRP Ledger and Ripple. Another top exec at Ripple, David Schwartz, cautioned against speculation regarding the stablecoin's price, emphasizing that its supply will stabilize quickly.

    Updated: Ripple's official X account has just shared that RLUSD is live on global exchanges.

    HOT Stories
    Stellar (XLM) Suddenly up 12%: Reason
    $4.20 XRP May Be Real Amid Biggest Breakout in Price's History
    Breaking: Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD Officially Goes Live
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Important Bullish XRP Pattern

    Satoshi about to surpass Bill Gates

    In light of Bitcoin's latest price surge, Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of the flagship cryptocurrency, has emerged as the 16th richest individual globally, with an estimated net worth of $106 billion, surpassing Michael Bloomberg, cofounder of Bloomberg L.P. Thus, Satoshi is on track to potentially surpass Bill Gates in wealth. As reported by U.Today yesterday, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $106,533, with its price surging even higher at writing time — $107,616. However, the determination of Satoshi's wealth ranking remains uncertain, since it is unclear whether Satoshi is one person or a group of people. Additionally, recent data from Chainalysis indicates that Satoshi's holdings stand at approximately 1.124 million BTC, though this figure may not include all relevant wallets.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits ATH in Crucial Metric, Data Shows
    Mon, 12/16/2024 - 16:16
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits ATH in Crucial Metric, Data Shows
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    20,035,968 SHIB torched in 24 hours — What's going on?

    Data from the Shibburn tracking platform shows that over the previous 24 hours, the SHIB community has removed a significant volume of SHIB tokens from circulation.  During this period, the burn rate for Shiba Inu increased by nearly 2,000%, with a total of 20,035,968 SHIB burned. The largest transaction here incinerated more than half of that amount: 11,196,225 SHIB. The second biggest transfer after it burned 8,804,670 SHIB. Weekly burn statistics show an alarming decrease of 92.69%, with 175,061,914 SHIB burned in total over the past week compared to daily figures. Despite Bitcoin's recent rise to an all-time high, the price of Shiba Inu remained almost unaffected. At the moment of writing, the SHIB token is changing hands at $0.00002723, up 1.51% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    #RLUSD #Ripple News #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 15:29
    Stellar (XLM) Suddenly up 12%: Reason
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 15:20
    $4.20 XRP May Be Real Amid Biggest Breakout in Price's History
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    LBank's Advanced Security System Prevents $1.2B User Losses in 2024
    Step into Future of Gambling with Gateway2Fortune: Where Innovation Meets Excitement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Launch Date Finally Revealed; Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates; 20,035,968 SHIB Torched in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Stellar (XLM) Suddenly up 12%: Reason
    $4.20 XRP May Be Real Amid Biggest Breakout in Price's History
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD