Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    20,035,968 SHIB Torched in 24 Hours – What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Massive amount of SHIB kicked out of circulating supply
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 12:05
    20,035,968 SHIB Torched in 24 Hours – What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data shared by the Shibburn tracking platform regarding the recent SHIB movements has revealed that a substantial amount of meme coins has been forever lost to the market during the last 24 hours.

    It was possible thanks to a large amount of SHIB burned and the burn rate skyrocketing high overnight. In the meantime, the SHIB price has remained unfazed by the recent Bitcoin surge to a new all-time high of $106,488, and over the past day, it has dropped by nearly 4%.

    SHIB burn rate jumps 1,987%

    The aforementioned date source created by the SHIB community shows that over the past 24 hours the burn rate of the second biggest canine-themed coin in terms of market capitalization value has witnessed a staggering increase of almost two thousand percent — 1,987%.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Explains Why Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD May Cost More Than $1
    Michael Saylor Reacts to New 106k Bitcoin ATH With ‘I Will See You On The Moon’ BTC Tweet
    Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates
    Bitcoin Hits $106K for the First Time as Total Crypto Market Cap Approaches $4 Trillion

    That surge took place thanks to 20,035,968 SHIB going out of the circulating supply, thanks to the joint efforts of the SHIB army. The largest transaction here took more than half of that amount to a dead-end wallet: 11,196,225 SHIB. The second biggest transfer after it burned 8,804,670 Shiba Inu.

    Advertisement

    As for weekly burns, this metric now shows a deep decline of minus 92.69%. However, the amount of torched SHIB coins significantly exceeds that burned over the last day; it is 175,061,914 SHIB over the last week versus 20,035,968 SHIB over the last day. The difference is by nine times.

    Overall, by now, 410,742,797,923,452 SHIB from the initial quadrillion supply have been locked out of circulation (read “burned”) by now thanks to the SHIB community’s efforts and to Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Reacts to New 106k Bitcoin ATH With ‘I Will See You On The Moon’ BTC Tweet
    Mon, 12/16/2024 - 08:54
    Michael Saylor Reacts to New 106k Bitcoin ATH With ‘I Will See You On The Moon’ BTC Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB burn dilemma 

    A total of 584,022,313,308,516 Shiba Inu coins remain in circulation, and many members of the SHIB community have been urging the SHIB developer team to accelerate those burns since, the greater shrinkage the coin’s supply sees, the more scarce the coin becomes. Therefore, its chances to skyrocket in price and reach the much-awaited-and-hoped-for $1 per SHIB coin become much more realistic.

    However, the SHIB team, including the mysterious lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, has responded many times that the speed of burns depends not on the team’s efforts alone but rather on the level of activity on Shibarium. The higher the utility, the more gas fees get paid in BONE and the more SHIB get burned from those fees.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 16, 2024 - 11:31
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Names His Top 5 Cryptocurrencies
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 16, 2024 - 10:21
    Cardano Founder Sparks Community Speculation With Cryptographic Post
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin WOW (War of Whales) 2024: Inaugural Global Trading Event Breaks Records With 1M USDT Prize Pool and Top Trader Participation
    Six-Coin Earnings + Zero-Fee Bonus! LTC Miners, Don’t Miss the Chance to Unlock the First-Month Special Offer for LKY/PEP/JKC!
    SPLRG: Tokenizing Luxury for a New Digital Era
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    20,035,968 SHIB Torched in 24 Hours – What's Going On?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Names His Top 5 Cryptocurrencies
    Cardano Founder Sparks Community Speculation With Cryptographic Post
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD