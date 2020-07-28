Tweet-based article

Ripple Transfers Almost 100 Mln XRP, While Its ODL Partners Also Move Large XRP Amounts

News
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 09:24
Yuri Molchan
Blockchain giant Ripple has reached into its deep pockets to throw out 98 mln XRP, while its ODL partner, Bitstamp, has moved half that amount
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to data from the XRPL Monitor bot, over the past 15 hours, the San-Francisco-based blockchain behemoth Ripple has made several transactions, totaling 98 mln XRP.

Meanwhile, its European ODL partner Bitstamp has wired around half of that amount: 48.5 mln XRP. A substantial amount of XRP has also been sent by Mexico-based Bitso.

Ripple and its ODL partners move large lumps of crypto

The Twitter account of the XRPL Monitor has shared data regarding several transactions made by Ripple and 98 mln XRP wired in total. This amounts to $21,811,649 at the current XRP/USD price.

Image via @XRPL_Monitor

According to Whale Alert, part of these funds was sent from Ripple to its Distribution Wallet: around 33 mln XRP.

One of the Twitter users in the comment thread assumed that this could be an institutional investor laying its hands on the XRP stash for future usage.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s ODL corridor Bitstamp has also made several large XRP tranfers11.5 mln, 7 mln and 30 mln XRP. That adds up to 48.5 mln XRP, totaling $10,674,022.

Mexico-based Bitso exchange, the largest ODL corridor so far, has moved 12.5 mln XRP.

However, for a long while, none of the current primary ODL corridors (located in Mexico, the Philippines, Europe and Australia) have managed to even approach a new all-time high in the XRP liquidity index.

Related
Ripple’s Partner SBI Kicks Off Platform for Issuing Digital Currencies on Corda Blockchain

XRP surges to $0.22

After the Bitcoin price soared on Sunday, surpassing the $10,000 level and now coming close to $11,000, it brought altcoins along with it. XRP showed a small but important rise from $0.19 to $0.20 last week.

At press time, the fourth largest currency is trading at the level that it managed to achieve this weekend$0.22.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
6 days ago

Once Bitcoin Breaks $10,200, I Expect Heavy Volatility to Kick In: Major Analyst
Yuri Molchan
News
3 days ago

Goldman’s Multi-Billion Dollar Scandal Shows That Criminals Continue to Use Fiat Currencies, Says Bitcoin Advocate Anthony Pompliano
Alex Dovbnya
News
19 hours ago

Bitcoin Reaches New Yearly High Amid Explosive Rally
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings