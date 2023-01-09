Ripple Top Exec Shares Eight Crypto Predictions for 2023, Here's Surprising Aspect

Mon, 01/09/2023 - 10:40
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
2023 will witness greater adoption
Ripple Top Exec Shares Eight Crypto Predictions for 2023, Here's Surprising Aspect
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sendi Young, Ripple's MD for Europe, is very optimistic about what this year of 2023 might bring for the crypto industry. According to her, 2022 was a monumental year for crypto, with "many highs and many lows." Interestingly, Young foresees greater crypto adoption this year despite the industry failures that marked the prior year.

First, 2023 might see institutional adoption of blockchain and digital assets accelerate as corporations launch pilots and continue to investigate the technology.

Second, Young predicts increased crypto industry consolidation as healthier companies make acquisitions to plug gaps in their capabilities. Third, in 2023, there might be an increasing trend for cryptocurrency and blockchain firms to be acquired by traditional financial services players as well as established companies from other sectors.

Fourth, Ripple's top executive expects the sustainability credentials of crypto and blockchain to see continued scrutiny by consumers and policymakers. She believes greater sustainability will be achieved with less energy-intensive blockchains and blockchain-enabled solutions, such as the tokenization of carbon credits.

XRPL was the first major blockchain to become carbon neutral, and its use of consensus makes it much more energy efficient than proof-of-work blockchains.

Related
Ripple Invests $100 Million into Combating Climate Change

As reported, Ripple announced a $100 million investment in fighting climate change in the past year.

CBDCs and regulation

Young believes CBDCs will be mature by 2023, as several non-European countries have already publicly committed to launching pilots. Ripple has been making headway in this regard, with its notable partnership with Bhutan's central bank to pilot a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Also, 2023 will witness the greater adoption of fiat-backed stablecoins as institutions realize the greater benefits of blockchain technology, such as real-time merchant settlement. The creation of new non-USD fiat currencies will also drive this trend, according to Young.

Related
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Explains Why CBDCs Do Not Threaten XRP

Lastly, the Ripple executive predicts the entry of crypto regulation in the UK and Europe, and also that MiCA will finally be passed by the European Parliament.

#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano (ADA) Massive 36% Spike Puts It on Reversal Path: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 9
01/09/2023 - 14:25
Cardano (ADA) Massive 36% Spike Puts It on Reversal Path: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 9
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Optimism (OP) Token Soars 27%, Here Are 2 Key Reasons
01/09/2023 - 13:59
Optimism (OP) Token Soars 27%, Here Are 2 Key Reasons
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Trillions of SHIB Will Be Burnt When Shibarium Launches: SHIB Whale
01/09/2023 - 13:41
Trillions of SHIB Will Be Burnt When Shibarium Launches: SHIB Whale
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan