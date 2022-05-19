Ripple Invests $100 Million into Combating Climate Change

News
Thu, 05/19/2022 - 16:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple has committed $100 million to bolster global carbon credit market
Ripple Invests $100 Million into Combating Climate Change
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Blockchain company Ripple has announced a $100 million investment in fighting climate change.

The nine-figure funding will help to speed up the modernization of the carbon credit market.

Carbon markets allow companies and individuals to trade carbon credits for offsetting CO2 emissions that some companies cannot eliminate.

Ripple also says will invest in a new functionality that enables the tokenization of carbon credits.

CEO Brad Garlinghouse claims that the blockchain company can play "a catalytic role" in improving carbon markets.

The blockchain company has been boasting its green cred for a long time.

Last October, Garlinghouse commented that a single Bitcoin transaction consumed 75 gallons of gasoline, to highlight the wastefulness of mining. The Ripple-backed XRP cryptocurrency is being pitched as an energy-efficient alternative.

A recent study suggests that combining crypto trades with carbon offsets could help dramatically reduce the environmental impact of the largest cryptocurrency. Due to looming regulation, Bitcoin miners have started focusing on achieving carbon neutrality.

Chris Larsen, one of the co-founders of Ripple, and Greenpeace USA recently launched a campaign targeting Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus mechanism. Larsen claims that Bitcoin developers could switch to proof-of-stake in order to dramatically reduce the flagship cryptocurrency's energy consumption.   

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drops Below Dai Stablecoin
05/19/2022 - 19:07
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drops Below Dai Stablecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Avalanche (AVAX) Team Explains Why Subnets Are Better Than Other Scalability Solutions
05/19/2022 - 16:13
Avalanche (AVAX) Team Explains Why Subnets Are Better Than Other Scalability Solutions
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin Dominance Is Stronger Than It's Been in 6 Months
05/19/2022 - 15:56
Bitcoin Dominance Is Stronger Than It's Been in 6 Months
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev