    Ripple CTO: Nobody Cares What Satoshi Wanted for Bitcoin

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Satoshi's vision should not concern Bitcoiners, according to Ripple CTO David Schwartz
    Sun, 13/10/2024 - 11:08
    David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, recently took aim at self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright, arguing that the need to address the Bitcoin creator's statements on the purpose of the original cryptocurrency is "delusionary nonsense."

    In a recent social media post, Wright stated that Bitcoin Core developers are supposed to prove how Bitcoin can be considered the same as the original cryptocurrency proposed by Satoshi. "Their arguments must align perfectly with these documented intentions. It is not enough to show a slight alignment or vague similarities; they need to demonstrate that every change in BTC is in exact harmony with what Satoshi outlined," he stated.

    As reported by U.Today, the controversial Australian computer scientist recently filed a £911 billion lawsuit against Bitcoin Core developers.

    Wright argues that the crux of the case hinged on the "original writings," meaning that he does not see any room for reinterpretation or deviation.

    However, Schwartz believes that "no one has any obligation to care one bit about what Satoshi wanted for Bitcoin." This view, of course, aligns with the decentralization ethos within the community.

    Wright, who originally came forward as Satoshi back in 2016, has been at loggerheads with the Bitcoin community for years. The computer scientist has pursued several legal actions, attempting to claim rights to the Bitcoin technology.

    In March, a U.K. court ruled that Bitcoin was not created by Wright. In May, the self-proclaimed Satoshi was also accused of fabricating evidence in the COPA case by a U.K. judge.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

