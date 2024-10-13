Ripple CTO: Nobody Cares What Satoshi Wanted for Bitcoin

David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, recently took aim at self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright, arguing that the need to address the Bitcoin creator's statements on the purpose of the original cryptocurrency is "delusionary nonsense."

In a recent social media post, Wright stated that Bitcoin Core developers are supposed to prove how Bitcoin can be considered the same as the original cryptocurrency proposed by Satoshi. "Their arguments must align perfectly with these documented intentions. It is not enough to show a slight alignment or vague similarities; they need to demonstrate that every change in BTC is in exact harmony with what Satoshi outlined," he stated.

As reported by U.Today , the controversial Australian computer scientist recently filed a £911 billion lawsuit against Bitcoin Core developers.

Wright argues that the crux of the case hinged on the "original writings," meaning that he does not see any room for reinterpretation or deviation.

However, Schwartz believes that "no one has any obligation to care one bit about what Satoshi wanted for Bitcoin." This view, of course, aligns with the decentralization ethos within the community.

Wright, who originally came forward as Satoshi back in 2016, has been at loggerheads with the Bitcoin community for years. The computer scientist has pursued several legal actions, attempting to claim rights to the Bitcoin technology.