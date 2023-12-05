Advertisement
AD

Ripple Sets Sights on Africa: XRP Eyes Expansion in $2.7 Trillion Market

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
As Africa's fintech scene thrives, Ripple, with XRP in focus, eyes $2.7 trillion market, teaming up with Onafriq to streamline cross-border transactions
Tue, 12/05/2023 - 09:34
Ripple Sets Sights on Africa: XRP Eyes Expansion in $2.7 Trillion Market
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple is making strategic moves to tap into Africa's burgeoning fintech market, eyeing a substantial $2.7 trillion opportunity. This vision has led to a recent collaboration between Ripple and Onafriq, aiming to streamline cross-border transactions and overcome challenges associated with outdated payment systems on the continent.

Advertisement

Africa, acknowledged as a significant player in global business, is witnessing remarkable growth in its fintech sector, particularly in payments.

Related
Ripple CEO Gives Credit to XRP Army

Recent analysis suggests that financial services revenue in Africa is poised to reach $230 billion in the next two years, driven by increased fintech adoption, a growing number of mobile phone users and the rising interest in digital banking.

Ripple's recent partnership with Onafriq specifically addresses common issues in cross-border money transfers, such as high fees, slow settlement times and limited access to traditional bank branches.

Onafriq, connecting hundreds of millions mobile wallets across most of Africa and operating payment corridors, is a key player in facilitating financial inclusion. 

The evolving partnership between companies has the potential to bring tangible benefits to the entire African region, aligning with Ripple's strategic vision on the promising $2.7 trillion market.

Related
XRP's Hot New Rival: XAH Token Soars 441%, Outshining Original

As Africa solidifies its position in the global economy, financial institutions have an opportunity to explore new revenue streams by participating in the region's rapid growth. 

Leading countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Egypt are at the forefront of the payments revolution, reports Ripple. Notably, in Nigeria, where 73% of adults own mobile phones but credit card usage remains low, a significant market gap exists for the financial services industry to address.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of Massive Surge, Unusual Market Data Shows
2023/12/05 10:33
Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of Massive Surge, Unusual Market Data Shows
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoiner Max Keiser Boasts 20,000,000% Profit on His BTC Holdings
2023/12/05 10:33
Bitcoiner Max Keiser Boasts 20,000,000% Profit on His BTC Holdings
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Sees Mega Boost, Soars 7,686,774.46%
2023/12/05 10:33
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Sees Mega Boost, Soars 7,686,774.46%
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of Massive Surge, Unusual Market Data Shows
Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of Massive Surge, Unusual Market Data Shows
Ripple Sets Sights on Africa: XRP Eyes Expansion in $2.7 Trillion Market
Ripple Sets Sights on Africa: XRP Eyes Expansion in $2.7 Trillion Market
Bitcoiner Max Keiser Boasts 20,000,000% Profit on His BTC Holdings
Bitcoiner Max Keiser Boasts 20,000,000% Profit on His BTC Holdings
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Sees Mega Boost, Soars 7,686,774.46%
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Sees Mega Boost, Soars 7,686,774.46%
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dev Ends Speculation on 34 Million Shibarium Transactions
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dev Ends Speculation on 34 Million Shibarium Transactions
Ripple CEO Gives Credit to XRP Army
Ripple CEO Gives Credit to XRP Army
Bitcoin's $45K Threshold Marks Critical Point for Medium-Term Investors: Analyst
Bitcoin's $45K Threshold Marks Critical Point for Medium-Term Investors: Analyst
Bitcoin Backer MicroStrategy Outshines Apple with Massive Five-Year Gains
Bitcoin Backer MicroStrategy Outshines Apple with Massive Five-Year Gains
Ripple CEO Spotlights 2023 Triumphs
Ripple CEO Spotlights 2023 Triumphs
ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 4
ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 4
Show all
Advertisement
AD