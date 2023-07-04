South Africa to Force Crypto Exchanges to Work on Licenses: Bloomberg

Tue, 07/04/2023 - 13:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Within few weeks, South African regulator has received large amount of license applications from crypto exchanges, and they keep flowing in
South Africa to Force Crypto Exchanges to Work on Licenses: Bloomberg
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bloomberg has reported that by the end of 2023, crypto exchanges in South Africa will only be able to operate under licenses obtained from the local financial regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

According to the report, around 20 applications from exchanges have already fallen onto the table of the aforementioned regulator in order to obtain a license since the opening a few weeks ago. The deadline is at the end of November, so more applications are expected to arrive by that time.

If crypto exchanges keep operating without licenses when the deadline passes, they will see enforcement action taken against them or will be fined, FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana told Bloomberg, since crypto trading services offered by platforms without a license can bring potential harm to traders and investors.

He stated that the regulator will keep working with the crypto space in order to improve it and make changes, should that be necessary.

Related
SEC v. Coinbase: 2,300 Crypto Holders Sign up as Amici Curiae

South Africa is the first country on the continent that intends to implement licenses for crypto exchanges to operate in order to protect users. These platforms, including global crypto giant Binance, will have to obtain a license to offer their services in this market now.

Now, governments and regulators are concerned about the work of crypto exchanges after FTX giant based in the Bahamas collapsed in early November last year. Currently, founder Sam Bankman-Fried intends to revive and relaunch it.

The European Union has recently given the green light to MiCA – the first rules for the crypto space to run in Europe.

#Cryptocurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image DOGE Price Analysis for July 4
07/04/2023 - 15:55
DOGE Price Analysis for July 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 13% of Litecoin (LTC) Supply Has Remained Dormant for Years: Report
07/04/2023 - 15:40
13% of Litecoin (LTC) Supply Has Remained Dormant for Years: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image $2 Billion Ripple Partner Nium to Go Public in US
07/04/2023 - 15:11
$2 Billion Ripple Partner Nium to Go Public in US
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya