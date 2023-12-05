Advertisement
Ripple CEO Gives Credit to XRP Army


Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has credited the steadfast support of the XRP Army for the company's remarkable year
Tue, 12/05/2023 - 07:26

Cover image via youtu.be
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently stressed a series of triumphs in 2023 while attributing much of the success to the robust support of the XRP Army, a passionate community of Ripple enthusiasts. 

Garlinghouse's acknowledgment of the XRP Army's influence comes on the heels of his inclusion in CoinDesk's list of the most influential people in the digital assets and Web3 space for 2023 alongside the community. 

This year has been notable for Ripple with significant legal victories and recognition.  

Spotlighting 2023 triumphs

Ripple's 2023 has been marked by significant milestones, most notably a substantial legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

This victory provided much-needed regulatory clarity for XRP and dismissed the SEC's interlocutory appeal motion. 

Related
Ripple CEO Spotlights 2023 Triumphs

Further bolstering Ripple's position, the SEC dropped all charges against Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen, who were previously accused of aiding and abetting Ripple in violating certain securities laws. 

These developments have not only strengthened Ripple's standing but have also served as a testament to the resilience and innovation within the cryptocurrency industry.

A pillar of support

Throughout Ripple's legal challenges, the XRP Army, led by figures like John Deaton, has been a source of unwavering support. 

They actively participated in the legal process by filing an amicus brief, offering a unique perspective on the impact of the SEC’s actions on individual investors. 

Garlinghouse, speaking at the Hammerstein Ballroom, recently reflected on the difficult period in December 2020. He stressed how Deaton, alongside other community members, emerged as a beacon of hope. 


