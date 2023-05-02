Ripple-SEC Meeting Reportedly Set for May 8, SHIB Hits Major New Milestone, Crypto YouTuber Davinci Says He Would Sell ADA for SHIB and DOGE: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents to you the top three stories over the past day; don't miss this piece!
Shiba Inu (SHIB) hits major new milestone: details
Shiba Inu has given its community yet another reason to celebrate as its meme coin darling hit another significant milestone. This time, the achievement concerns the number of Shiba Inu's Twitter account followers, which has reached 3.7 million. Notably, SHIB's main rival, Dogecoin, boasts the same number of followers. Back in late May 2022, both coins had 3.4 million subscribers on Twitter, which means that over the past year they managed to gain 400,000 followers. Meanwhile, according to CryptEye, SHIB's number of holders currently stands at 2,373,720, which is one million less than the number of people following Shiba Inu's Twitter.
Ripple-SEC meeting that could change everything: Will it actually happen?
Yesterday, on May 1, Blockchain Daily tweeted, citing an unconfirmed source, that Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are reportedly going to hold an undisclosed meeting on May 8. The news ignited a wave of speculation within the XRP community and on Crypto Twitter in general. However, Eleanor Terrett, a Fox Business reporter who has been covering the case for a substantial period of time, commented that the meeting is unlikely to happen, blaming the rumor on the "Twitter rumor mill." XRP-friendly lawyer John Deaton has also shared his doubts on the matter, saying that SEC lawyers and Ripple lawyers could meet anytime they wish and that they would not pick a date and then leak it.
I'm gonna be selling ADA for my SHIB and DOGE: crypto YouTuber Jeremie Davinci
Jeremie Davinci, crypto YouTube blogger and early Bitcoin investor, has recently expressed support for the leading meme coins, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, in a TikTok video. In the video, Davinci shows physical replicas of BTC, SHIB, ADA and DOGE, joking that "physical cryptocurrencies" can actually exist. When asked which coins he would hodl and which he would sell, the blogger replied that he would hodl Bitcoin (which is no surprise as he is an early BTC investor) and sell ADA for SHIB and DOGE. Davinci is believed to be a SHIB supporter; back in 2022, he wrote that he had sold all of his crypto, except SHIB and DOGE. In the beginning of 2023, he responded to a fan asking which crypto he should choose to spend his USDT on with a laconic: "SHIB."