Ripple-SEC Meeting Reportedly Set for May 8, SHIB Hits Major New Milestone, Crypto YouTuber Davinci Says He Would Sell ADA for SHIB and DOGE: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) hits major new milestone: details

Shiba Inu has given its community yet another reason to celebrate as its meme coin darling hit another significant milestone. This time, the achievement concerns the number of Shiba Inu's Twitter account followers, which has reached 3.7 million. Notably, SHIB's main rival, Dogecoin, boasts the same number of followers. Back in late May 2022, both coins had 3.4 million subscribers on Twitter, which means that over the past year they managed to gain 400,000 followers. Meanwhile, according to CryptEye, SHIB's number of holders currently stands at 2,373,720, which is one million less than the number of people following Shiba Inu's Twitter.

Ripple-SEC meeting that could change everything: Will it actually happen?

Yesterday, on May 1, Blockchain Daily tweeted , citing an unconfirmed source, that Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are reportedly going to hold an undisclosed meeting on May 8. The news ignited a wave of speculation within the XRP community and on Crypto Twitter in general. However, Eleanor Terrett, a Fox Business reporter who has been covering the case for a substantial period of time, commented that the meeting is unlikely to happen, blaming the rumor on the "Twitter rumor mill." XRP-friendly lawyer John Deaton has also shared his doubts on the matter, saying that SEC lawyers and Ripple lawyers could meet anytime they wish and that they would not pick a date and then leak it.

I'm gonna be selling ADA for my SHIB and DOGE: crypto YouTuber Jeremie Davinci