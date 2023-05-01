Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Major New Milestone: Details

Mon, 05/01/2023 - 14:51
article image
Yuri Molchan
Army of leading Shiba Inu meme coin has significantly expanded
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Major New Milestone: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The Twitter community around the SHIB token has been expanding significantly, and now the official Shiba Inu account boasts more than 3.7 million followers.

SHIBTwitter1400_00%qrtrg4toi35uikrvfshib
Image via Twitter

SHIB and DOGE moving together

Curiously, here, SHIB and DOGE have been going neck-and-neck with each other since last year. Back in late May 2022, both coins had 3.4 million subscribers on Twitter.

Now, they both have 3.7 million Twitter followers, which means they gained 400,000 followers over the past year.

For Shiba Inu, this is one million more than the amount of SHIB holders, which now stands at 2,373,060, according to CryptEye. This is the total amount after an increase by 751 holders in the past day.

Related
I'm Gonna Be Selling ADA for My SHIB and DOGE: Crypto YouTuber Jeremie Davinci

SHIB burn rate up 1,440%

As covered by U.Today earlier, within the last 24 hours, the burn rate of the second largest meme coin by market capitalization value has increased by a whopping 1,439.2%. This is clear from the data provided by the Shibburn cryptocurrency tracker that reports SHIB burn transactions from Etherscan.

A total amount of 15,399,176 Shiba Inu meme coins has been removed from circulation and into "inferno" wallets during the past 24 hours. The majority of this was transferred to a dead wallet in a single transaction — 11,321,176 coins.

Jeremie Davinci says he will sell ADA for SHIB

On Sunday, a TikTok video was posted with a popular crypto YouTuber turned millionaire Jeremie Davinci, who was also an early Bitcoin investor. In that video, the blogger shows a box with physical replicas of several coins, including BTC, ETH, SHIB, DOGE and ADA. He jokingly referred to them as "physical cryptocurrencies."

When asked which of them he would hodl and which he would sell, Davinci admitted that he intends to sell Cardano (ADA) for his SHIB and DOGE. However, this video is likely just a joke, so investors should not take it as investment advice from Davinci.

As of this writing, Shiba Inu is exchanging hands at $0.000009987, having added another zero after a slight fall, according to CoinMarketCap. As for Dogecoin, it is trading at $0.07886 after a 2.57% drop overnight, according to the same source.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Adds Zero to Price as Token Drops Below Key Support
05/01/2023 - 13:37
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Adds Zero to Price as Token Drops Below Key Support
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Chainlink (LINK) Setting Pace for Bullish Growth, Here's Reason
05/01/2023 - 13:19
Chainlink (LINK) Setting Pace for Bullish Growth, Here's Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 'Top G' Andrew Tate Humiliates 'Crypto Kids,' Billy Markus Shuts Him Down
05/01/2023 - 12:48
'Top G' Andrew Tate Humiliates 'Crypto Kids,' Billy Markus Shuts Him Down
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan