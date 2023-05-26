Ripple President Excited as Momentum Builds With New Milestones in Weeks

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ripple president Monica Long highlights the continuous advancement Ripple has seen in the last couple of weeks, which she says have been some of the busiest for the company.

Excited by the recent Metaco acquisition, the Ripple president is optimistic about the great impact both companies can make together.

Last couple of weeks have been some of our busiest at Ripple, but I wouldn't have it any other way. We're so excited to welcome the @metaco_sa team, and looking forward to what we can build together! https://t.co/1YGs01cBpu — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) May 26, 2023

In the past week, Ripple took on the crypto custody market with the acquisition of Metaco, a Swiss-based provider of digital asset custody and tokenization technology.

This came shortly after Judge Torres rejected the SEC's request to seal the Hinman document in a decision.

Long thinks that the decision on the Hinman emails is a victory for transparency when discussing its significance. The founder of CryptoLaw, John Deaton, believes the Ripple president is on the right track when she claims that the disclosure of the Hinman emails is a win for transparency.

@MonicaLongSF is on 🎯 when she says the unsealing of the Hinman emails is a win for transparency. When we read these emails, drafts of the speech, and comments by SEC senior staff, people will ask:



“Why did Hinman and a few others insist on this lawsuit?” #itwasaweapon https://t.co/xpGFTPGjrB — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) May 26, 2023

"We've been fighting on behalf of the whole industry," Long stated as regards the SEC lawsuit in a recent Coindesk interview, adding that the company remains optimistic about hearing from the court this year.

As reported, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made a bold prediction that the lawsuit would be resolved in "weeks" and not "months," which might suggest that the much-publicized legal battle is now in its final lap.

Pro-XRP lawyer Jeremy Hogan highlights a trend in the timing of Judge Torres' ruling, which occurs every nine weeks. He uses this to infer that her next ruling might come in mid-July: "The judge in the Ripple case has been making major rulings about every 9 weeks (Sept. 29, Dec. 19, March 6, May 16). And the only major ruling left is on summary judgment. That comes out in mid-July.not a prediction. just a pattern."

The XRP community keeps its fingers crossed in anticipation of a decision, the timing of which, according to Ripple, will be determined by the court.