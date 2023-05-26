Ripple President Excited as Momentum Builds With New Milestones in Weeks

Fri, 05/26/2023 - 11:17
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ripple continues its advancements with series of developments
Ripple President Excited as Momentum Builds With New Milestones in Weeks
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple president Monica Long highlights the continuous advancement Ripple has seen in the last couple of weeks, which she says have been some of the busiest for the company.

Excited by the recent Metaco acquisition, the Ripple president is optimistic about the great impact both companies can make together.

In the past week, Ripple took on the crypto custody market with the acquisition of Metaco, a Swiss-based provider of digital asset custody and tokenization technology.

This came shortly after Judge Torres rejected the SEC's request to seal the Hinman document in a decision.

Long thinks that the decision on the Hinman emails is a victory for transparency when discussing its significance. The founder of CryptoLaw, John Deaton, believes the Ripple president is on the right track when she claims that the disclosure of the Hinman emails is a win for transparency.

"We've been fighting on behalf of the whole industry," Long stated as regards the SEC lawsuit in a recent Coindesk interview, adding that the company remains optimistic about hearing from the court this year.

As reported, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made a bold prediction that the lawsuit would be resolved in "weeks" and not "months," which might suggest that the much-publicized legal battle is now in its final lap.

Pro-XRP lawyer Jeremy Hogan highlights a trend in the timing of Judge Torres' ruling, which occurs every nine weeks. He uses this to infer that her next ruling might come in mid-July: "The judge in the Ripple case has been making major rulings about every 9 weeks (Sept. 29, Dec. 19, March 6, May 16).  And the only major ruling left is on summary judgment. That comes out in mid-July.not a prediction. just a pattern."

The XRP community keeps its fingers crossed in anticipation of a decision, the timing of which, according to Ripple, will be determined by the court.

#Ripple News #XRP #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 26
05/26/2023 - 16:00
BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image ShibaSwap 2.0 in Works, Robert Kiyosaki Says US Is Bankrupt, Urges to Buy BTC; XRP Ledger Celebrates Monumental Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/26/2023 - 15:45
ShibaSwap 2.0 in Works, Robert Kiyosaki Says US Is Bankrupt, Urges to Buy BTC; XRP Ledger Celebrates Monumental Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Key Things About Cardano (ADA) Right Now
05/26/2023 - 15:45
Key Things About Cardano (ADA) Right Now
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev