Ripple Outlines Key Events for Swell Conference

Following Ripple's significant legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this year's conference will bring to light pivotal discussions and showcase influential figures from the industry
Mon, 10/16/2023 - 19:55
Ripple, the company associated with the popular cryptocurrency XRP, has released its detailed agenda for the upcoming Swell conference set to take place on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. 

The annual event is much anticipated in the crypto space and brings together some of the most influential figures and entities from the industry. 

This year's conference holds special significance, as it follows Ripple's landmark victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ripple's agenda 

Over two days, the Ripple Swell conference will spotlight a plethora of discussions and panel sessions. Day one kicks off with a breakfast session, followed by Ripple's opening remarks. One notable keynote will focus on the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and its pivotal role in advancing blockchain. Attendees will also delve into the implications of custody in a tokenized economy and be privy to a fireside chat with Bitstamp's CTO, James Greenwood.

Cardano Founder Sets the Record Straight About XRP Community's Ethereum Conspiracy

Day two promises equally enlightening content. Topics range from exploring how Dubai is positioning itself as a global crypto leader to a fireside chat with MFS Africa's CEO, Dare Okoudjou, about pioneering crypto payments in Africa. The event will culminate with a closing keynote fireside chat featuring Ripple's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse.

Swell's special significance

The Swell conference has always been a pivotal event for Ripple, but this year, the backdrop is particularly noteworthy. Recently, Ripple emerged victorious in its legal tussle with the SEC. 

A judge ruled that secondary sales of XRP are not to be classified as securities. This landmark decision has not only bolstered Ripple's standing in the crypto community but also set an important precedent for the industry at large.

Given this significant legal win and the robust agenda for the Swell conference, participants and observers alike are eagerly awaiting the much-awaited event. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

