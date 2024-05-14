Ripple Makes Investment In Morgan State University

Baltimore-based Morgan State University has received a $1.05 million grant from Ripple, according to a Tuesday announcement .

The investment will further contribute to the development of the university's National FinTech Center. Notably, Ripple's funding will be used for supporting research projects that focus on bridging blockchain with such cutting-edge technologies as machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The center has emerged as a hub for blockchain research, allowing students to develop their skills in such areas as digital assets, blockchain, payment systems, and so on.

The latest investment from Ripple will make it possible for MSU to be "at the forefront" of the ongoing "fintech revolution," according to Ali Emdad, the center's founding director.

Ripple initially forged a partnership with MSU back in February 2019, promising to bring crypto-focused education and research programs to the Baltimore-based university as part of its long-running University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI).

The UBRI program was introduced by Ripple back in 2018, aiming to accelerate academic research focused on blockchain innovation in collaboration with some of the leading universities across the globe. It initially teamed up with 17 leading educational institutions, including Stanford University and Korea University.