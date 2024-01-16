Advertisement
AD

Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) Jumps 20%, Here Are Two Reasons

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Flare experienced large price surge in last 24 hours
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 18:15
Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) Jumps 20%, Here Are Two Reasons
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Flare (FLR), the native token of the Flare Network, an EVM-based layer-1 that provides developers with high-integrity data from other chains and the internet, experienced a large price surge in the previous 24 hours. Flare rose as much as 20% before experiencing profit-taking.

Advertisement

Flare experienced a significant spike on Jan. 15, shortly after the news of its major partnership emerged.

Flare has announced the addition of Google Cloud as an infrastructure provider, acting as both a network validator and contributor to the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) on the Flare network. This implies that it will retrieve data from external sources and send it to the FTSO system, as well as offer Flare smart contracts with decentralized data feeds.

Related
Ripple Ally Flare Rockets 23%, Here's Potential Catalyst

Presently, 100 organizations are adopting the new combined role of validator and contributor to the FTSO on Flare, supporting both the security of the Flare network and Flare's decentralized price oracle, the FTSO, with publicly available pricing data.

TradingView
FLR/USD daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

FLR subsequently produced a massive green candlestick on Jan. 15,  rising to highs of $0.0246 from lows of $0.017.

At the time of writing, Flare had given up all of its gains, only up 2% in the last 24 hours to $0.02.

Related
Ripple Ally Flare to Enter into New Staking Era, Here's What to Expect

According to CoinMarketCap data, Flare (FLR) trading volume has increased by 400% in the last 24 hours, hitting more than $110 million. This implies increased market activity and interest in the coin, as more investors purchase and sell FLR across exchanges and platforms.

This surge in trading interest may also have contributed to FLR's price increases over the last 24 hours.

#Flare Network #Flare News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image XRP Price Analysis for January 16
2024/01/16 18:17
XRP Price Analysis for January 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Debt Box v. SEC: Disturbing Details Emerge
2024/01/16 18:17
Debt Box v. SEC: Disturbing Details Emerge
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image SHIB Delisted From This Platform, Abnormal $15 Billion XRP 'Transfer' Mystifies Community, XRP Healthcare Unveils Major Milestone With XRPL: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/16 18:17
SHIB Delisted From This Platform, Abnormal $15 Billion XRP 'Transfer' Mystifies Community, XRP Healthcare Unveils Major Milestone With XRPL: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Cobraking Emerges as the King of All Snek Memes on Cardano Blockchain, Achieving Unprecedented 5000% Price Surge within Hours of Launch
Sui Tops $300M in TVL, Passes Bitcoin and Joins Upper Echelon of DeFi Protocols
Game-Changing Subscription Model for Marketing Services Unveiled by Ninjapromo.io
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) Jumps 20%, Here Are Two Reasons
XRP Price Analysis for January 16
Debt Box v. SEC: Disturbing Details Emerge
Show all