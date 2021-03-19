ENG
RU

Ripple Hires Top Uber Executive

News
Fri, 03/19/2021 - 06:05

Alex Dovbnya
Uber CBO and Goldman Sachs veteran Brooks Entwistle has joined Ripple

Uber’s former chief business officer, Brooks Entwistle, has joined Ripple to scale the blockchain company’s operations in the Southeast Asia region.

He will work from Ripple’s regional headquarters in Singapore.

Prior to his stint at Uber, Entwistle had spent over 18 years at Goldman Sachs, rising from associate to managing director and chairman of the banking giant’s unit in Southeast Asia.

In his LinkedIn post, he writes that moving into fintech and crypto was “an obvious choice” for him: 

Given over two decades spent living and working in Asia, scaling financial services and technology companies across this dynamic region, moving into fintech and crypto was the obvious choice. 

As reported by U.Today, Ripple also snagged a top Amazon executive back in January.

SEC Has Evidence That Ripple's Chris Larsen Keeps Moving His XRP Despite Facing Lawsuit

Ripple’s Asian aspirations

Ripple claims that it had a ten-fold increase in transactions on the RippleNet network last year in Southeast Asia. 

The blockchain company also signed two times more deals in 2020 than during the previous year. Most recently, it signed Singapore-based BKK Forex.

In his recent Reuters interview, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that his company is able to continue its growth in Asia because of regulatory clarity. 

