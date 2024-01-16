Advertisement
Ripple CEO to Share Stage With CFTC Commissioner, XRP Community Excited

Tomiwabold Olajide
Ripple CEO and CFTC commissioner to host epic crypto discussion in Davos
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 12:37
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple has announced that its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, will be sharing the stage with Caroline D. Pham, a commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the federal agency that oversees the derivatives markets, including futures, options and swaps.

Garlinghouse and Pham will speak on Tuesday at 4:20 p.m. CET in a session titled "Crypto at a Crossroads: Future-proofing Digital Assets" at Bloomberg House in Davos. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is presently convening its 54th annual meeting in the Swiss city of Davos. The five-day gathering is attracting participation from international organizations, civil society leaders, social entrepreneurs and the media.

The announcement of Garlinghouse's panel discussion with that of the CFTC commissioner has sparked excitement among the XRP community, given Ripple's landmark ruling in July 2023 in the SEC lawsuit, which determined XRP was not a security.

The CFTC, in particular, has been viewed as a more friendly and supportive regulator for the crypto industry, having considered most cryptocurrencies as commodities rather than securities, and has allowed the creation and trading of crypto derivatives products, such as futures and options.

Ripple CEO's Meeting with CFTC Commissioner Sparks Flurry of Speculation

The visit of the CFTC commissioner to Ripple's office in September 2022 sparked a whole lot of excitement and speculation, with Pham stating the visit was part of her "learning tour."

This time, the excitement remains palpable, with expectations that XRP will be projected to the world, and the discussions spearheaded by the Ripple CEO and CFTC commissioner will also pave further ways for more positive developments in the general crypto space.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

