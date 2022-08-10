Ripple Executives Explain Situation Around XRP Blocked in Ripple Escrow Account

A discussion was raised this morning by an XRP enthusiast about whether the XRP locked up in Ripple's account are circulating and, if not, whether it conflicts with the independence of the two companies. All of the Ripple executives were called in to answer questions, including CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Director of Engineering Nik Bougalis, CTO David Schwartz and former top developer Matt Hamilton. Tiffany Hayden, the self-titled CEO of XRP, was also invited to the discussion.

Nik Bougalis was the first to answer the user's question, saying that while he did not have a clear answer to the question about including XRP escrows in the overall token offering, he was leaning toward inclusion. The engineer was nevertheless adamant about resolving the issue and making XRP's offer clear.

Tiffany Hayden, responding to a question, said that XRPs from escrow accounts can be sold, and anyone can lock their tokens in a similar way. The speech then went on to Matt Hamilton, who in turn said that technically there is no difference between blocked XRPs and what happens to Bitcoin sent via Lightning. According to the former Ripple developer, if you exclude all Bitcoin blocked in Lightning transactions, the BTC supply will tend to go to zero. That is where Ripple CTO David Schwartz stepped into the conversation, saying that there is still a difference in these transactions because, while escrowed XRP cannot circulate, BTC on Lightning are able to move, even if only in the form of debt. Hayden and Hamilton also agreed on this point.

There's a practical difference though. If I want to pay you a bitcoin, I can use the bitcoins in lightning to do it. if I want to pay you some XRP, I can't use XRP in escrow to do it. That, at least IMO, could justify calling one part of circulating supply and one not. — 𝙳𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚍 𝚂𝚌𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚣 (@JoelKatz) August 9, 2022

The final outcome of the conversation has not yet followed because the topic is quite subjective.

Ads

What it is all about

The total supply of XRP is 100 billion tokens, of which 48.343 billion are in circulation, according to CoinMarketCap. As reported by U.Today, Ripple unlocked 1 billion XRP from its escrow account in early August. This action sparked a debate about the appropriateness of such actions to decentralization principles and led many to worry about the price of XRP.