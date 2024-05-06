XRP Ledger Might Soon Level up With New Upgrades: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger, a decentralized blockchain network powering the XRP cryptocurrency, is poised to undergo significant upgrades, sparking anticipation and excitement within the cryptocurrency community.

Advertisement

New proposals and discussions are now taking place involving Compliance, Smart Contracts, Automation (optional fees), TradFi and DeFi, Expanding features, Sidechains and better user experience (UX).

With all the proposals, discussions and developments on the horizon, XRP Ledger is set to level up and reinforce its position as a leading player in the digital asset space.

Krippenreiter, an XRP Ledger and DLT researcher, shares an exhaustive list of what is in the pipeline for XRP Ledger.

[1/🧵] The XRP Ledger is about to level up! 🔥



With all of the proposals, discussions, and development going on right now, here is a thorough, high-level summary of what is in the pipeline 👇 pic.twitter.com/CWW5cfgfmX — Krippenreiter (@krippenreiter) May 6, 2024

A few of these include DID, which allows for sharing and controlling individual digital identities on the XRPL, while the personal data that links ID is held off-chain. Its use cases include reusable KYC and a permissioned, regulated and compliant DEX. This amendment is currently being voted on, with a new bug fix set to be released in v2.2.0.

The XChainBridge amendment allows for cross-chain asset transfers across distinct independent ledgers, such as a mainchain, for instance XRPL, and a sidechain, such as an EVM-Sidechain. Use cases include adding wrapped XRP as a native asset on a sidechain and EVM-Interoperability. This amendment is currently being voted on, with a new bug fix set to be released in v2.2.0.

Price oracles implement a native mechanism that retrieves off-chain data from an Oracle provider for usage on the XRPL for dApps, DEX and other XRPL-based protocols. It serves as AMM version 2. This amendment is currently being voted on, with a new bug fix set to be released in v2.2.0.

Several amendments are also up for discussion, such as the Managed Single Asset Tokenized Pool, Sponsored Fees and Reserves, NFToken Escrows, proposed Lending Protocol and Atomic/Batch Transactions. XRPL Plugins and Hooks are presently in the draft stage.

The proposed Lending Protocol allows for native decentralized lending on the XRPL by using single-asset pool funds to offer fixed-term loans with preset conditions for interest-bearing debt. The Atomic/Batch Transactions Status allows the grouping of up to eight transactions into a single unit to allow for simple "smart-contract-like" automation.