Ripple Director's Vacancy Gets Unexpected Applicant

Fri, 11/04/2022 - 11:34
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Controversial crypto blogger applies for Ripple executive job in Singapore
Ripple Director's Vacancy Gets Unexpected Applicant
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Controversial crypto blogger Ben Armstrong, also known as BitBoy, has applied for the role of Director of Strategy and Operations at Ripple Singapore. Stating that he was inspired by the company's current CTO David Schwartz, Armstrong also thanked the CEO, as well as Ripple Labs and members of the XRP community.

BitBoy's statement is, of course, a joke and continues the blogger's series of flirtations with the XRP army. Recall that the influencer recently suffered a sharp reaction from the community when a long-standing video surfaced of Armstrong calling XRP enthusiasts delusional. Following rising frustration, the blogger apologized, clarified the situation and proclaimed himself as the supreme leader of the XRP army.

Although BitBoy's active involvement and its XRP shilling is causing much controversy in the community, according to some established members, the presence of such a large influencer does play to the cryptocurrency's advantage. According to pro-XRP activist and crypto lawyer John Deaton, Armstrong's involvement brings more attention to the "unfair" — in the community's opinion — lawsuit initiated by the SEC over Ripple.

SEC v. Ripple: recent case developments

The legal battle between the SEC and Ripple over the company's actions and the status of XRP continues to gain momentum. For example, Cryptillian Payment Systems recently petitioned the court to file a petition in support of XRP.

Related
Ripple CEO Touts "Unprecedented" Support from Industry

In all, according to Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple's CEO, 12 independent organizations from the financial world are pledging legal support to the crypto company against the regulator.

#XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Binance Delists GALA, But Not Quite, Here's What's Going on Here
11/04/2022 - 13:18
Binance Delists GALA, But Not Quite, Here's What's Going on Here
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Loopring (LRC) on Massive 30% Rise After This Happened
11/04/2022 - 12:56
Loopring (LRC) on Massive 30% Rise After This Happened
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Eternity Sets New Milestone as Surprise Is Released
11/04/2022 - 12:43
Shiba Eternity Sets New Milestone as Surprise Is Released
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide