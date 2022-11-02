SEC v. Ripple: Crypto Blogger BitBoy on His Part in Case as XRP Holder

Wed, 11/02/2022 - 12:52
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
SEC v. Ripple: Crypto Blogger BitBoy on His Part in Case as XRP Holder
Blogger and crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, also known as BitBoy, has expressed his contentment at participating in a class action lawsuit by XRP holders against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recall that the lawsuit was initiated by pro-XRP lawyer and founder of CryptoLaw firm, John Deaton. More than 70,000 XRP holders have signed up to participate so far, and the initiation of the lawsuit itself allowed the testimony of this group of investors to be included in the SEC v. Ripple.

According to Deaton himself, support from a blogger with such a large reach is a great help in implementing "decentralized justice," as the lawyer calls the fight against what he sees as abusive actions by the regulator.

XRP support growing day by day

It is not known whether BitBoy's testimony was among the 3,000 affidavits from XRP holders, but it is known for a fact that the opinions of XRP enthusiasts will be taken into account and studied by the court.

As a reminder, in addition to XRP holders and many Ripple partners, the Blockchain Association as well as Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges, also wished to join the case by expressing their opinions in the form of briefs filed with the court.

