Ripple Devs Unleash Meme Challenge to Celebrate 2023's Finale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As 2023 comes to a close, Ripple and its developer community have many reasons to smile and meme.

Along these lines, RippleX has launched a fun and creative challenge for its developers and community members to end 2023 on a high note.

The challenge dubbed the #builtonXRPL Challenge, invites participants to create a meme for their project using the #builtonXRPL badge and stand a chance to win a trip to the Apex Developers Summit.

Devs! Last call to submit your best meme for the #BuiltOnXRPL social challenge! ⚠️



Get started with the #BuiltOnXRPL badges now: https://t.co/Q7ZeoML28H pic.twitter.com/xaYYhu4Hu6 — RippleX (@RippleXDev) December 30, 2023

The year 2023 saw advances for XRP Ledger, and 2024 promises even more.

According to a report authored by Ripple CTO Joel Schwartz titled "RippleX 2024: A Visionary Outlook into the Future of Blockchain," the Cross-Chain Bridge Amendment for XRP Ledger will head into the voting process in 2024.

Another source of excitement enabled by the Cross-Chain bridge is the XRP Ledger EVM-compatible sidechain, developed in collaboration with Ripple and Peersyst. The EVM-compatible sidechain marks an intriguing development, offering a bridge between XRP Ledger and the Ethereum ecosystem.

In November this year, Bishop Fox, a security firm, completed individual audits for both the XLS-38 bridge and the EVM sidechain on XRP Ledger.

RippleX seeks to add DID capabilities to XRP Ledger, as outlined in its proposed XLS-40 amendment. The XLS-40 amendment introduces DID capabilities to XRP Ledger, ushering in a new era of privacy, security and financial innovation.

XRP Ledger is ending the year 2023 on a strong note. According to XRPScan, XRP Ledger processed an all-time high of 6.8 million transactions per day on Dec. 30, 2023. The previous record was almost 5 million transactions per day in November 2021.