XRP Ledger Finishes 2023 With Historic Milestone: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The year 2023 was a remarkable one for XRP Ledger, characterized by growth that was bolstered by Ripple's landmark win in the SEC lawsuit.

Advertisement

At the start of 2023, XRP Ledger had less than a million NFTs minted, but this narrative has since changed given the remarkable growth on the blockchain.

XRP Ledger has surpassed a key milestone by exceeding five million NFTs minted on the platform. This remains a remarkable milestone, given that NFTs were standardized by XLS-20 in October 2022.

According to Bithomp statistics, 5,166,733 total NFTs have now been minted with the XLS-20 standard. A total of 4,775,325 NFTs currently exist, with 391,265 NFTs burned. Total issuers now number 6,112.

This year, XRP Ledger saw improvements, with new NFT amendments passed as well as new partnerships. In July, motorcycle maker Ducati released its first-ever digital collectible on XRP Ledger.

Not only was growth witnessed for NFTs, but XRP Ledger also saw an uptick in network activity during the year.

In November, XRP Ledger successfully closed its 84 millionth ledger, a major milestone for the layer-1 platform. According to XRP Ledger Services, the current ledger index is 84,921,417.

The growth is also reflected in XRP Ledger-based projects. Bob Ras, co-creator of Sologenic, recounted in an X post the progress made by Sologenic and Coreum in 2023. The Sologenic/Coreum co-creator reports a 35% increase in team size in 2023, with even more growth anticipated in 2024.