Advertisement
AD

Elon Musk's X Suffers Global Outage

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk's social media platform X is grappling with a global service interruption, leaving users unable to see new tweets
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 06:00
Elon Musk's X Suffers Global Outage
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) has experienced a global outage. Reports have surfaced indicating that the Twitter timeline is no longer refreshing for users across various devices. 

Advertisement

Despite being able to log in and access the site, users are met with static pages with no the real-time updates.  

This interruption affects both web and mobile versions, leaving users unable to see new tweets. 

The issue was first noticed earlier today and has since escalated, affecting millions worldwide. 

Advertisement

According to data from the outage tracking website DownDetector, there has been a sharp spike in reports, with over 67,000 incidents noted as of 7:43 AM. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates. 

#Elon Musk
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Chainlink (LINK) on Reversal Point, Aims for 20% Rally
2023/12/21 06:07
Chainlink (LINK) on Reversal Point, Aims for 20% Rally
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana Now Ahead of Ethereum in DEX Trading Volume
2023/12/21 06:07
Solana Now Ahead of Ethereum in DEX Trading Volume
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple CEO Announces Compliance-First Strategy
2023/12/21 06:07
Ripple CEO Announces Compliance-First Strategy
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Elon Musk's X Suffers Global Outage
Elon Musk's X Suffers Global Outage
Chainlink (LINK) on Reversal Point, Aims for 20% Rally
Chainlink (LINK) on Reversal Point, Aims for 20% Rally
Solana Now Ahead of Ethereum in DEX Trading Volume
Solana Now Ahead of Ethereum in DEX Trading Volume
Ripple CEO Announces Compliance-First Strategy
Ripple CEO Announces Compliance-First Strategy
SHIB Price Analysis for December 20
SHIB Price Analysis for December 20
Bloomberg Analyst Shares New Take on Bitcoin ETF Approval Timeline
Bloomberg Analyst Shares New Take on Bitcoin ETF Approval Timeline
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready for Breakout, Top Trader Says
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready for Breakout, Top Trader Says
John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason
John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Show all
Advertisement
AD