Elon Musk's X Suffers Global Outage

The X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) has experienced a global outage. Reports have surfaced indicating that the Twitter timeline is no longer refreshing for users across various devices.

Despite being able to log in and access the site, users are met with static pages with no the real-time updates.

This interruption affects both web and mobile versions, leaving users unable to see new tweets.

The issue was first noticed earlier today and has since escalated, affecting millions worldwide.

According to data from the outage tracking website DownDetector, there has been a sharp spike in reports, with over 67,000 incidents noted as of 7:43 AM.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.