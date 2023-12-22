Advertisement
AD

SHIB Burns Jump 161,540% as 8.5 Billion SHIB Disappear Forever

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Mind-blowing amount of Shiba Inu sent out of circulation forever, pushing burns to astonishing height
Fri, 22/12/2023 - 9:35
SHIB Burns Jump 161,540% as 8.5 Billion SHIB Disappear Forever
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the Shibburn wallet tracker, the SHIB burn rate has surged by an astounding 161,540% within the last 24 hours. With this massive uptick in this important metric, more than eight billion Shiba Inu have been moved out of circulation.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the SHIB price has not followed the burn rate, demonstrating a 2.61% decline over the past day and night.

Close to nine billion SHIB burned

The aforementioned data source shows that the SHIB chunk that was burned this time is enormous and constitutes a whopping 8,593,932,621 meme coins in total. The whole process of burning took 10 transactions. However, nearly all of it was transferred to dead-end blockchain addresses in a single move, carrying 8,533,564,693 nine hours ago.

The second and the third biggest burn transactions included 24,000,000 SHIB and 20,000,000 SHIB, made fifteen and seven hours ago, respectively. Data shared by Etherscan shows that the 8.5 billion Shiba Inu were sent out of circulation by none other than the Shiba Inu team itself.

This is the third SHIB burn exceeding eight billion meme coins that has been made this month by the Shiba Inu developers, spearheaded by pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama.

8.5 billion SHIB has been burned
Image via Shibburn

These massive SHIB chunks are getting burned using Shibarium fees, which are getting converted from BONE tokens into SHIB gradually. Earlier this month, U.Today reported that the SHIB team had already set aside $1,000,000 worth of Bone ShibaSwap coins for burning.

Some suggested that not only SHIB should be burned but some of those BONE tokens, too but Shytoshi Kusama stepped in to emphasize that it is only SHIB that must be transferred to unspendable wallets.

Related
Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army

Shibarium keeps hitting new milestones

Meanwhile, layer-2 solution Shibarium has managed to set a new utility record as it has surpassed the milestone of 160,000,000 transactions in total. The daily number of transfers has declined a little, dropping from 7.8 million to 5.53 million at the time of this writing.

In a recent Twitter thread, Shytoshi Kusama stressed that a global expansion of Shibarium utility is by all means necessary for performing impactful SHIB burns. Therefore, the more developers, investors and partners join in, the better it is for the burns and the SHIB community overall.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Shytoshi Kusama #Token Burn
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Solana (SOL) Shows 2021's Performance, Ready for $100
2023/12/22 09:33
Solana (SOL) Shows 2021's Performance, Ready for $100
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price at $5,000 Predicted by BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes
2023/12/22 09:33
Ethereum (ETH) Price at $5,000 Predicted by BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple CEO Accuses SEC Boss of "Stunning Hypocrisy"
2023/12/22 09:33
Ripple CEO Accuses SEC Boss of "Stunning Hypocrisy"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

SHIB Burns Jump 161,540% as 8.5 Billion SHIB Disappear Forever
SHIB Burns Jump 161,540% as 8.5 Billion SHIB Disappear Forever
Solana (SOL) Shows 2021's Performance, Ready for $100
Solana (SOL) Shows 2021's Performance, Ready for $100
Ethereum (ETH) Price at $5,000 Predicted by BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes
Ethereum (ETH) Price at $5,000 Predicted by BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes
Ripple CEO Accuses SEC Boss of "Stunning Hypocrisy"
Ripple CEO Accuses SEC Boss of "Stunning Hypocrisy"
Bonk (BONK) Fairy Tale Most Likely Over
Bonk (BONK) Fairy Tale Most Likely Over
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could See $48,000, Top Trader Says
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could See $48,000, Top Trader Says
Top Ripple Lawyer Spotlights More SEC Failures
Top Ripple Lawyer Spotlights More SEC Failures
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for December 21
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for December 21
Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
Ripple Officially Approved by Central Bank of Ireland, Samson Mow Makes Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions, DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Giveaway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ripple Officially Approved by Central Bank of Ireland, Samson Mow Makes Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions, DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Giveaway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all
Advertisement
AD