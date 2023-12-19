Elon Musk's New X Upgrade Praised by Crypto Community

Centibillionaire in the tech space Elon Musk announced a major upgrade integrated on the X social media platform. This tweet by the X boss got the crypto community excited as they began responding, expressing support and approval in their comments.

Here’s what X upgrade is about

In his tweet, tech tycoon Elon Musk presented an “important upgrade to Community Notes.” This X service that provides corrections to news published with tweets will now work faster, says the tweet quoted by Elon Musk.

The upgrade was explained in plain language to X users: “This builds upon a recent update, moving the Community Notes scoring system from a batch update process to real-time streaming infrastructure. The scorer now receives ratings via streaming rather than waiting for a batch update of new ratings.”

Several major crypto-themed accounts influential in the cryptocurrency space responded to Musk’s tweet, showing their enthusiasm and support for the newly implemented upgrade.

Musk makes stunning AI-related prediction

Recently, Musk issued a prediction about the upcoming improvement of artificial intelligence tools that surprised and even shocked many in the cryptocurrency community.

Musk believes that humanity is less than three years away from AI that will be able to write as good novels as J.K. Rowling (the "Harry Potter" creator) can, be able to invent a completely new technology or discover “new physics.” All this will be possible, he added, thanks to AI developing into AGI – artificial general intelligence.

Musk was among the founders of the OpenAI company (with Sam Altman as cofounder and CEO), famous for creating the ChatGPT AI chatbot. At the start of this year, Musk slammed ChatGPT as “woke” and then decided to create a rival product. He started his own artificial intelligence-focused company, and this year they released an AI chatbot named Grok. It is available to U.S. users of Premium+ paid service on X. Grok is believed to have a sense of humor, and it does not avoid discussing sensitive topics.

OpenAI recently made headlines as the board fired Sam Altman from the CEO position. He was immediately invited to join a new AI division of Microsoft – a major investor in OpenAI. However, following this offer, Altman was almost instantly reinstated as the chief executive of OpenAI.