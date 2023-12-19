Advertisement
AD

Elon Musk's New X Upgrade Praised by Crypto Community

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
New tweet published by Elon Musk about new X upgrade has gotten crypto community excited
Tue, 12/19/2023 - 15:47
Elon Musk's New X Upgrade Praised by Crypto Community
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Centibillionaire in the tech space Elon Musk announced a major upgrade integrated on the X social media platform. This tweet by the X boss got the crypto community excited as they began responding, expressing support and approval in their comments.

Advertisement

Here’s what X upgrade is about

In his tweet, tech tycoon Elon Musk presented an “important upgrade to Community Notes.” This X service that provides corrections to news published with tweets will now work faster, says the tweet quoted by Elon Musk.

The upgrade was explained in plain language to X users: “This builds upon a recent update, moving the Community Notes scoring system from a batch update process to real-time streaming infrastructure. The scorer now receives ratings via streaming rather than waiting for a batch update of new ratings.”

Several major crypto-themed accounts influential in the cryptocurrency space responded to Musk’s tweet, showing their enthusiasm and support for the newly implemented upgrade.

Advertisement

Musk makes stunning AI-related prediction

Recently, Musk issued a prediction about the upcoming improvement of artificial intelligence tools that surprised and even shocked many in the cryptocurrency community.

Musk believes that humanity is less than three years away from AI that will be able to write as good novels as J.K. Rowling (the "Harry Potter" creator) can, be able to invent a completely new technology or discover “new physics.” All this will be possible, he added, thanks to AI developing into AGI – artificial general intelligence.

Related
Bitcoin Price Likely to Test $47,000-$50,000 for This Key Reason: Top Analyst

Musk was among the founders of the OpenAI company (with Sam Altman as cofounder and CEO), famous for creating the ChatGPT AI chatbot. At the start of this year, Musk slammed ChatGPT as “woke” and then decided to create a rival product. He started his own artificial intelligence-focused company, and this year they released an AI chatbot named Grok. It is available to U.S. users of Premium+ paid service on X. Grok is believed to have a sense of humor, and it does not avoid discussing sensitive topics.

OpenAI recently made headlines as the board fired Sam Altman from the CEO position. He was immediately invited to join a new AI division of Microsoft – a major investor in OpenAI. However, following this offer, Altman was almost instantly reinstated as the chief executive of OpenAI.

#Elon Musk #Twitter #ChatGPT
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image NEAR Price Analysis for December 19
2023/12/19 15:46
NEAR Price Analysis for December 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Leaves 38% of Holders in Profit – Bullish Sign for SHIB?
2023/12/19 15:46
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Leaves 38% of Holders in Profit – Bullish Sign for SHIB?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image 500 Billion SHIB Moved by Tron Founder Clarified by SHIB Rep, Here's Exciting Part
2023/12/19 15:46
500 Billion SHIB Moved by Tron Founder Clarified by SHIB Rep, Here's Exciting Part
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Elon Musk's New X Upgrade Praised by Crypto Community
Elon Musk's New X Upgrade Praised by Crypto Community
NEAR Price Analysis for December 19
NEAR Price Analysis for December 19
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Leaves 38% of Holders in Profit – Bullish Sign for SHIB?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Leaves 38% of Holders in Profit – Bullish Sign for SHIB?
500 Billion SHIB Moved by Tron Founder Clarified by SHIB Rep, Here's Exciting Part
500 Billion SHIB Moved by Tron Founder Clarified by SHIB Rep, Here's Exciting Part
Shiba Inu's BONE Achieves New Listing, Shocking Price Reaction Emerges
Shiba Inu's BONE Achieves New Listing, Shocking Price Reaction Emerges
Crypto Exchange Binance Conducts SOC 2 Type II Audit: Details
Crypto Exchange Binance Conducts SOC 2 Type II Audit: Details
Crypto Market Enters 'Extreme Greed' as New Solana Meme Coin WIF Records $40 Million Trading Volume
Crypto Market Enters 'Extreme Greed' as New Solana Meme Coin WIF Records $40 Million Trading Volume
Bitcoin Price Likely to Test $47,000-$50,000 for This Key Reason: Top Analyst
Bitcoin Price Likely to Test $47,000-$50,000 for This Key Reason: Top Analyst
Shibarium Saw 1.7 Million Transaction Spike in Last 24 Hours
Shibarium Saw 1.7 Million Transaction Spike in Last 24 Hours
CertiK Reveals Phishing Risk in WalletConnect's Verify API, Sparks Rapid Fixes
CertiK Reveals Phishing Risk in WalletConnect's Verify API, Sparks Rapid Fixes
Show all
Advertisement
AD