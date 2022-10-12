Ripple CTO Sums up Cardano Founder v. XRP Community Beef

Wed, 10/12/2022 - 12:18
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
What happened around Charles Hoskinson and XRP community is very sad, says David Schwartz
Ripple CTO Sums up Cardano Founder v. XRP Community Beef
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and a sort of cult hero to the XRP community, has finalized the beef of the past few days between Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and that exact community.

According to Schwartz, he has a lot to say, but will limit himself to saying that the whole situation brings him a lot of sadness. Although we may be on different sides on some important things, in the most important ones we are allies, the developer summed up.

Related
Charles Hoskinson: There's Nothing Left to Say About XRP

Hoskinson v. XRP army

Recall that Cardano's founder was recently subjected to severe backlash from XRP enthusiasts on Twitter. The reason for the controversy and attacks on Hoskinson was his statement that Ripple and XRP are under SEC investigation due to a lack of clear regulation of the cryptosphere.

At the same time, the main reason cited by XRP supporters is the corruption and patronage of Ethereum by former SEC officials. The fact that Hoskinson was one of the co-founders of Ethereum and even served as its general manager until he left the blockchain in 2014 added particular spice to the feud.

Related
Charles Hoskinson Wants Nothing More to Do with XRP, Here's What Happened

More David Schwartz

Schwartz himself agreed with Hoskinson's rhetoric, but only in part. In Ripple's official view, the crypto regulatory model currently being implemented by the government cannot help but be corrupt, as the regulator itself chooses the winner.

#XRP #Ripple News #Cardano News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ripple's Major Partner in Europe Joins Digital Pound Foundation: Details
10/12/2022 - 13:10
Ripple's Major Partner in Europe Joins Digital Pound Foundation: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 12
10/12/2022 - 12:54
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Here's How Much Cardano (ADA) You Will Earn by Staking for 5 Years
10/12/2022 - 12:44
Here's How Much Cardano (ADA) You Will Earn by Staking for 5 Years
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan