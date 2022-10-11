Charles Hoskinson Wants Nothing More to Do with XRP, Here's What Happened

Cardano founder has blocked all XRP trolls who have been attacking him and wants to distance himself from XRP army

The founder of Cardano blockchain and IOG, the company that built it, Charles Hoskinson, has taken to Twitter to announce that he is cutting off his social media connections with the XRP community after multiple trolls attacked and harassed him, unprovoked.

Now, all these trolls have been banned, and Hoskinson says he wants nothing more to do with XRP.

XRP army turns Hoskinson from ally into "someone disgusted"

In a recent tweet, Charles stated that he had blocked the majority of XRP trolls who "continue to harass unprovoked." He stated that the XRP army "radically picked up a few words" dropped by him on Twitter and began heated attacks against him. Now, the XRP army has turned the Cardano founder from "an ally into someone disgusted and totally checked out."

Earlier, the billionaire mathematician stated that the XRP and ADA communities had moved mountains together. Apparently, now, this is all over.

Hoskinson wants nothing to do with XRP

Recently, Charles Hoskinson shared a view on the SEC lawsuit against Ripple which many in the XRP community did not seem to like. He stated that, contrary to the widespread belief of the XRP army, the securities regulator is after Ripple and the XRP token affiliated with it not because of corruption inside the SEC but due to the lack of clarity, wishing to control the entire crypto sphere.

He also recently tweeted that he believes XRP should be regulated as a commodity by the CFTC, not by the SEC, since regulating crypto with securities law is absurd.

Ripple co-founder and former CEO Chris Larsen, who along with CEO Garlinghouse is among the defendants in this case, agreed with Hoskinson and stated that he admired Charles for his initiatives in the crypto industry.

That provoked some members of the XRP army to attack Hoskinson, and now he says that he wants to have nothing more to do with XRP and that he is no longer an ally of this community.

Prominent member of the XRP army, @XRPcryptowolf, assured the Cardano founder that just a few trolls should not be the reason for this quarrel and that he respects Hoskinson, adding that the Ripple and Cardano communities should be united tightly these days. However, Hoskinson was not convinced by this.