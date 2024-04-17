Ripple CTO Shares Unexpected Satoshi Nakamoto Statement, Major British Banks Testing Tokenized Deposits: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Ripple CTO shares unexpected Satoshi Nakamoto statement

A recent X post from Ripple CTO David Schwartz has sparked heated discussions on the topic of the real identity of pseudonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. It all started with a claim from a prominent Bitcoin community member known as "Ryuushi," according to whom Craig Wright remains "the most likely person to be Satoshi," despite recent legal setbacks. The claim immediately caught Schwartz's attention; the CTO replied that Wright had a perfect opportunity to prove his identity as Nakamoto during the trial, but he failed to do so. "I'm more likely to be Satoshi than Craig is," concluded Schwartz in his X post. Such a reaction has once again ignited rumors of Schwartz's potential connection to Nakamoto. Some theorists consider the Ripple CTO to be a plausible candidate for Nakamoto's identity, given his extensive background in cryptography.

Major British banks testing tokenized deposits

As tokenization is gaining traction in the United Kingdom, UK Finance, the British trade association, is expanding its pilot project aimed at testing tokenized deposits . According to a recent report by Bloomberg , among the banking giants that participated in the pilot are Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Citigroup Inc., with Mastercard and Visa, the world’s biggest credit card networks, also being involved. The trial is anticipated to last up to three years, before the commercial implementation of the technology. The first results of the experiment will be revealed in August of this year. Meanwhile, per recent reports, the future of the digital pound, or “Britcoin,” is surrounded with uncertainty. Although the Bank of England first started exploring it back in 2021, the project has not seen much progress.

Bitcoin halving to create massive BTC supply shock: Samson Mow