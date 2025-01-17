Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Reveals Painful Truth About XRP $3.84 'ATH,' Litecoin ETF Likely Next to Be Approved, Expert Says; Shiba Inu Awaits 64 Trillion Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Take a look at what U.Today has prepared for you in its latest crypto news digest!
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 16:46
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple CTO Reveals Painful Truth About XRP $3.84 'ATH,' Litecoin ETF Likely Next to Be Approved, Expert Says; Shiba Inu Awaits 64 Trillion Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    Ripple CTO reveals painful truth about XRP $3.84 "ATH"

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has recently taken to X platform to engage in a discussion regarding the $3.84 price point that XRP reached in January 2018, and whether it was indeed an all-time high for the asset. User @Onlyhoodvibes88 tagged Schwartz, stating that the aforementioned price level was not an ATH for XRP; he argued that the $3.84 figure was misleading and attributed it to inflated prices from Korean exchange rates. In his reply, the CTO confirmed that this ATH was misrepresented in media reports and that one could not sell or buy XRP for $3.84 back then. Schwartz explained that this high price contained "inflated amounts due to the use of 'official' currency exchange rates for Korean exchange rates." Meanwhile, XRP continues to trade above the $3 mark; at the moment of writing, it is valued at $3.26, per CoinMarketCap.

    Related
    Top Lawyer Says SEC Appeal Becomes Difficult With XRP at $3
    Thu, 01/16/2025 - 10:25
    Top Lawyer Says SEC Appeal Becomes Difficult With XRP at $3
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Outflow Skyrockets 883%: What's Driving Trend?
    SpaceX Bitcoin (BTC) Now Holding $700 Million: Details
    ‘We Are All Satoshi,’ Michael Saylor Says as Bitcoin Approaches $103,000
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big Asset Similar to Bitcoin: ‘Supply Low, Demand Up’

    Top expert: Litecoin ETF next in line

    As stated by ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, Litecoin is likely to be the next cryptocurrency to receive spot ETF approval in the U.S. The recent amendment to the S-1 filing by Canary Capital Group suggests that the SEC may be moving toward approving such a product. However, despite the optimism surrounding this development, the outcome remains uncertain. "We had heard chatter that the Litecoin S-1 had gotten comments back from SEC. This looks to confirm that which bodes well for our prediction that Litecoin is most likely to be the next coin approved," Balchunas said. Currently, per Polymarkets bettors, there is a 54% chance of a Litecoin ETF being approved by 2025, with a 39% likelihood of approval before July 31. There are pending ETF applications for altcoins like Solana and XRP. However, Balchunas has previously stated that these products are less likely to be approved before Litecoin due to regulatory issues.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) awaits 64 trillion level: Massive accumulation

    Shiba Inu is currently showing mixed signals on the market. While its price remains relatively unchanged, on-chain data reveals significant accumulation at a key support level between $0.000021 and $0.000022, where over 64 trillion tokens are held by approximately 30,800 addresses. This support level is critical for determining SHIB's future direction. Currently, 35% and 62% of SHIB addresses are profitable, having purchased the asset at lower prices. However, 63% of addresses remain unprofitable, reflecting trader hesitancy. If SHIB can maintain accumulation at this level, a recovery scenario toward $0.000024 or higher becomes conceivable. On the other hand, a decline below $0.000021 could trigger a bearish trend, highlighting the importance of this support level for SHIB's price trajectory.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #XRP #Litecoin #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 17, 2025 - 16:27
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Takes in $527 Million as BTC Eyes $103,000
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 17, 2025 - 16:07
    Shiba Inu's Outflow Skyrockets 883%: What's Driving Trend?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Reveals Painful Truth About XRP $3.84 'ATH,' Litecoin ETF Likely Next to Be Approved, Expert Says; Shiba Inu Awaits 64 Trillion Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Takes in $527 Million as BTC Eyes $103,000
    Shiba Inu's Outflow Skyrockets 883%: What's Driving Trend?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD