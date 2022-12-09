Ripple CTO Names Three Things That Went Horribly Wrong with FTX

Fri, 12/09/2022 - 08:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CTO David Schwartz has attributed collapse of cryptocurrency giant to "incompetence" and "fraud"
Ripple CTO Names Three Things That Went Horribly Wrong with FTX
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

David Schwartz, chief technology officer at distributed ledger company Ripple, has singled out three main things that led to the collapse of the FTX crypto empire.

First of all, he says that Alameda Research, a trading firm affiliated with FTX, used FTX customers' funds.

Related
Is Solana Becoming Cardano's Sidechain? Charles Hoskinson's Answer to Vote
Second, FTX's customer deposits, which were supposed to be used by Alameda, became commingled with those assets that were used for making risky bets. FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried now claims that the assets were mixed up "unknowingly," denying committing fraud.

Finally, he adds that Alameda did not manage risks at all even though the firm was supposed to implement risk-managed, nearly delta-neutral strategies.

"How can anyone not be appalled at this incompetence/fraud?" Schwartz asked.

Schwartz is "mystified" by O'Leary's stance on FTX

Schwartz also claims that he is puzzled by Kevin O'Leary's position on the FTX exchange. He claims that his recent statements could be explained by "willful blindness."

During a recent interview with CNBC, O'Leary revealed that he had lost the $15 million FTX that he was paid for being the company's spokesperson.

Despite taking a hit due to his association with Bankman-Fried, O'Leary recently tweeted that he would still have the disgraced entrepreneur on his team again, adding that "failure is often the best teacher." As expected, the comment ruffled the feathers of many cryptocurrency community members who have turned against Bankman-Fried.

#Ripple News #FTX
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Former Ripple Executive Comments on XRP Price Chart
12/09/2022 - 09:27
Former Ripple Executive Comments on XRP Price Chart
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Is Solana Becoming Cardano's Sidechain? Charles Hoskinson's Answer to Vote
12/09/2022 - 07:50
Is Solana Becoming Cardano's Sidechain? Charles Hoskinson's Answer to Vote
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image New Cardano (ADA) Pair Added to Binance.US
12/09/2022 - 06:09
New Cardano (ADA) Pair Added to Binance.US
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya