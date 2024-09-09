Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Crypto Scam Alert to Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has once again cautioned the community concerning a crypto scam targeting users of Unstoppable Domains. The warning appears in one of his regular posts on X; however, he references another post showing the emails containing the fraudulent message.

Advertisement

No, Unstoppable Domains is not a token claim campaign

The post from David Schwartz stems from an email first shared by X user Arijit. In the post, an email was shared with Unstoppable Domains users, claiming a "$UDOM" token is officially live and up for claims.

This is a scam. Links go to scam domain program-unstoppabledomains . com, not the real domain. https://t.co/s4BaKPTGC5 — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 9, 2024

Unstoppable Domains is a big name and a major name service pioneer in the industry. While it remains relevant, its publicity has toned down in the past few months. The fake projection of a utility token is enough to get hokders' hopes up. However, Arijit blew the cover off, noting that there has been no official announcement from the project itself.

The Ripple CTO confirmed this dubious attempt, highlighting that clicking the associated link would lead to the scam project’s website. Though some community members thought this was a mere attempt at banter, the message to beware of phishing links notably resounded.

Unrelenting crypto scam push

The digital currency ecosystem is evolving rapidly and so are the fraudsters operating on the market. While deceit is central to most crypto scams, Ripple's CTO and other crypto executives have always warned users about the latest scams and how to stay safe.

Besides phishing scams, impersonation remains another prevalent scheme that scammers use to get ahead of investors. David Schwartz, Brad Garlinghouse and other high-profile crypto leaders are routinely victims of impersonation.

With Artificial Intelligence deepfake now prevalent, many scammers have even upped the ante in a frantic bid to make their fraudulent proposition look more convincing. Despite the market downturn, the Unstoppable Domains trend shows these scams are not going anywhere soon.