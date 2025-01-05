Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Explains Why Airdrops Could Do More Harm Than Good

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Airdrops overhyped? Ripple CTO David Schwartz delivers reality check
    Sun, 5/01/2025 - 12:06
    Cover image via U.Today
    David SchwartzRipple's CTO, says that airdrops in the cryptocurrency space, especially the tax consequences, could be tricky for recipients. He addressed the concerns of the XRP community and gave an honest review of how reward systems are usually set up. He explained that the way they are designed sometimes leads to unexpected financial problems.

    In particular, Schwartz touched on how XRP is taxed when it is received as income and how it is appreciated over time. He explained that long-term capital gains are only taxed on the increase in value, but income is taxed when the asset is first received.

    This same idea applies to airdrops, where the timing of when the asset is received, not how it's used or claimed by the recipient, often decides if it is taxable.

    The CTO then turned his focus to automatic and self-claimed airdrops, such as FLR and SGB tokens held in platforms like Bifrost. These tokens were airdropped to XRP holders previously.

    Schwartz noticed that whether claiming is done automatically or manually doesn't really matter tax-wise. Once tokens are set aside for a user, they are usually seen as taxable income, no matter if the person accesses them or just holds them.

    Schwartz pointed out that the problem here is that it makes things more complicated for the people who hold it. Airdropped tokens are taxed based on their value when they are given out, even if they are supposed to be held long-term or used in an ecosystem later on.

    If these tokens increase in value, users might have to pay more in taxes, which would make things worse.

    Instead of these reward systems, Schwartz suggested using methods that focus on the appreciation of existing tokens rather than issuing new ones. This way, users don't have to deal with the immediate tax issues that come with airdrops, and it is better for their long-term interests.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

